The hit Amazon Prime show “Transparent” was more than entertainment for Murphy Taylor Smith. It was a support system, a story that showed she wasn’t the only person transitioning.
Now, as a star in the world premiere of “A Transparent Musical,” she’s getting to share the same story that helped her. Adapted by the show’s creator Joey Soloway, along with MJ Kaufman, the music and lyrics are by Joey’s sibling Faith Soloway. Directed by Tina Landau, with choreography by James Alsop, it opens May 31 at Downtown’s Mark Taper Forum.
The show, which was inspired by the Soloway family, ran four full seasons, plus an ending musical movie. The story arc centers around the Pfeffermans, when one parent of three grown children, 75-year-old Maura, comes out as transgender. Smith plays Rabbi Raquel, the ex-fiancé of middle child Josh.
“When I was first going through my own gender journey, the TV show was a big part of my life,” said Smith, whose twin sister also is trans. “I would watch it with my parents, and it was also kind of a teaching tool. So many people had their understanding of what it meant to be transgender refined and expanded because of that show.”
For Smith, the musical is a chance for trans people and gender-nonconforming people to be more fully included in the world of American theater. She joined other performers and the creative team for several workshops, during which she said the show kept getting stronger.
At the same time, the political climate in different states made her feel as though the timing was spot on for a show of this type.
“There have been these absolutely insane legislative attacks across the country that have focused on trans people and our existence,” she said. “So, it just felt the more we worked on it, the more pertinent and important it became to make the show kind of a lightning bolt. It can try to wake up people and make them as aware as possible of the people in this community, but also the attack that’s being made on our community right now.”
That timely message resonates with Alsop. She’s a veteran choreographer who worked with Beyonce on her music video “Run the World (Girls),” the movie “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and several other stage and screen productions. She’s also trans.
“I was a huge fan of the show, and Joey Soloway and I have been dying to work on something,” she said. “But I didn’t want to do a show just because it was about trans people. It has to be a show that made sense. And because they have made a great story based on the TV show, it made sense for me to be part of this. I would have cried if I wasn’t.’
It’s that same passion that Center Theatre Group expressed when talks began over producing the world premiere. Since its formation, the company has offered many groundbreaking shows, including “Zoot Suit” and “Children of a Lesser God.” In recent years, CTG has pushed even more forcefully for diversity onstage and behind the curtain.
“More than two years ago, we made a commitment to do an entire season of female, female-identifying and LGBTQ+ writers,” said Kelley Kirkpatrick, associate artistic director at CTG. “Even before we had made that commitment, this show came across our desk and it was really interesting and really fun. It represented a community that’s never been represented before on our stage, and it’s a world premiere musical, which I don’t think we’ve done in almost 13 years. Putting those elements together, it was a really good fit. And on top of that, it’s really good.”
It’s that combination — a strong voice for trans people and a quality piece of entertainment — that most excited Smith, whose family will get to see the show, just as they watched the TV version with her years earlier.
“It’s going to be so much fun,” she said, adding that her family “We can have a great time and still learn something. This show is brimming with big emotions and a big story, and I’m excited to see the response.”
“A Transparent Musical”
WHEN: Various times; May 31 to June 25
WHERE: Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $35
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org