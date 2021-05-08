From GarageBand to Twitch, twin brothers Kendo (KingJet) and Shweez (Sherwyn) Nicholls have taken advantage of the latest in technology and social media to build a following for not only their music but the music and creative endeavors of everyone they know.
Two Fresh, as they are known, hosts a chat series on Lost Resort TV, one of Twitch’s premium music channels, during which they play games and talk music and art with two guests each week.
“Hard Coffee & Donuts” is part variety show and part talk show and brings on a musician and another creative type each week. The latter could be a visual artist, a producer, an actor or anyone who identifies as a “creative.”
And yes, they imbibe spiked coffee during the show.
The two LA-based producers were drawn to streaming during the pandemic. It’s been a time where they have experimented with a lot of artistic projects.
“Me and Sherwyn were lucky enough to have each other to work on music with when this went down,” Kendo said. “We had our quarantine pod, and we were able to work on music together. We took this year to really dive in and throw a lot of paint at the wall for both of our artist projects.”
When they discovered Twitch, they found they could give artists exposure — and people would listen. It was new to them, but they wanted to improve.
“This is our first attempt at streaming and doing it live,” Sherwyn said. “We started bringing on some of our friends who are doing cool things. We had a homie who is a comedian, and we would ask wild questions that we don’t hear in interviews. People want to know more about artists and getting to know things around the artists instead of the normal ‘Where are you from?’”
They caught the attention of Lost Resort TV, which asked them if they would try to do their show live on Twitch.
“It was an easy yes,” Sherwyn said.
The first episode was April 6. Lost Resort TV proposed the title, and the brothers were immediately on board.
“I love to have coffee with my friends, and food is a big thing,” Sherwyn said. “Put some alcohol in there and we’re going to have some good conversations.”
Kendo said they saw it as an opportunity to showcase friends who are doing cool things.
“I think it is always fun to get to know people through conversation,” Kendo said. “That’s how it came to be this variety show of segments that tell a little bit about yourself that isn’t serious.”
Making it wild
Every episode is customized to the guests. One creative might be interviewed, while another may play games.
“I like that there is flexibility and it’s not just ‘This is what it is,’” Kendo said.
They want to cross the lines of who might be considered an “art creator” and keep it as broad as possible. They’re even featuring someone who has started a burger pop-up in LA.
“No, it isn’t completely art, but he’s creating something,” Kendo said. “I just want to cover all the bases to be real.”
The brothers find it important to inspire the next generation.
“We try to connect with creatives, anyone who is making music or making art or is a huge fan of music or even thinking about getting into it,” Kendo said. “We want to find people like us, young Black creatives.”
They have asked musical guests to identify two songs that they wish they had written/recorded or been in the room when it was created. Titled “Wishing That Was Mine,” they play the songs and talk about what draws the musician to it.
“To me, that’s a cool way for the audience to get to know musical tastes beyond what an artist gives their fans,” Sherwyn said.
Another segment is called “That Sketch,” during which the two brothers and the guest sketch and the audience votes on the best one.
“The majority of the time, we’re going to lose because that’s not what we do,” Sherwyn said. “We’ve lost the past two episodes, but it’s fun.”
Finding ways to connect
While they are new to Twitch, they’ve always been inspired by new technology and figuring out how to push music to audiences.
They started their musical career as teens, using GarageBand to produce music. They then moved on to other programs that let them play with new and virtual instruments.
They experimented as they grew older. The pandemic led them to use social media more to connect with audiences.
“I feel like as technology grows, we just kind of chose what to use,” Sherwyn said. “Maybe this is the time to get out of our comfort zone and try everything. People like us, and other electronic music producers have to keep things fresh and just keep being a student of music.”
Technology is also part of what brought them to Los Angeles. They were part of a collective called Team Supreme, with producers and friends. Every week they sent samples and flipped them to make a beat in 30 minutes. They’d then compile the results.
Most of their friends were in LA, so they traveled here frequently. Finally, they decided to move to LA so they could collaborate more.
“We were part of the community through the internet, but when we got to link up in person, it draws you to take a leap,” Kendo said. “We had to take that leap for our progression.”
Defining success
With two episodes under their belt, they continue to rewatch the shows to learn about pacing and to find those moments that connect with their viewers.
They’ve said numbers don’t define success for them.
“I feel like success starts for us just as people wanting to come back and watch another episode,” Sherwyn said. “If they can take one thing from the episode or all of the episodes as a whole and say this one thing resonated with me — that’s success.”
They want people to tune in knowing that they are going to hear good conversations with interesting people.
“Expect to come on there to have fun,” Kendo said. “It’s a hang between us and the people watching. We want everyone to be involved and ask questions. It’s not just us; it’s more a community of us learning from the people who are watching and also just being together in that time and having a good time.”