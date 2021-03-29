Leticia Maldonado’s new neon exhibit, “Unconcealed,” at the FIGat7th was meant to be.
Erica Overskei, the arts and events manager for FIGat7th’s owner Brookfield, saw Maldonado’s neon work in DTLA Book and was impressed. She presented the ideal to Brookfield’s marketing team, who, it turns out, had a connection to Maldonado.
Overskei and Maldonado set a three-month loan agreement, and the neon pieces are on display through May 15. The site-specific installation of neon art for FIGat7th allows visitors, shoppers and more to view the designs from the outside through the window façade.
“I went ahead and designed ‘Unconcealed’ around a large piece I had already completed,” Maldonado said excitedly.
A graduate of the Art Institute of Las Vegas and the LA Academy of Figurative Art, Maldonado originally wanted to illustrate comic books. She switched to neon after having severe pain in her hand. She searched for neon artists on the internet and cold called. Eventually she found the legendary illuminated sculptor Lili Lakich, who introduced her to a vendor. She found Michael Flechtner, who taught her to bend.
“Unconcealed” is centered around pareidolia, or the perception of animals, faces or objects in cloud or lunar formations. It illuminates FIGat7th through neon shooting stars, twinkling constellations, an etched moon, a hand-painted skyline and suspended neon roses to create daytime and nighttime window displays.
One window holds a night scene in which a field of dark sky with stars and constellations is painted, depicting a scene that can be viewed in the northern hemisphere from winter to spring. The centerpiece of the night scene is El Conejo, a 3-foot-diameter etched mirrored moon with neon light behind it.
In the “daytime” window, a light purple skyline that fades into a pale, yellow horizon with clouds is painted. In the twilight, there are twinkling constellations and a shooting neon star. The centerpiece, titled “Pareidolia,” consists of three large red neon roses hung so that each vantage point results in slightly different imagery.
“When I was a kid, my grandma used to tell me to look for little faces around the house,” Maldonado said. “That was such a cool experience. No one spoke to me about my imagination. This piece is an homage to her and how she influenced me.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her 94-year-old grandmother wasn’t able to see the piece in person, but her aunt showed her a photo.
“She did feel special,” Maldonado said.
The FIGat7th’s offerings — visual arts, film screenings, concerts, music — are all temporary, Overskei said. Everything has to be free and open to the public.
“The budget is split 50/50 visual arts and music,” Overskei said. “With COVID, that has changed a bit. We are concerned about the congregation of people that can happen with a concert.
“We’re primarily focused on the visual art component, especially because museums are closed.”
It also benefits the tenants as well as the general public and surrounding community. Brookfield sees this as a healthy, daily experience, Overskei said. Patrons and employees may not notice the artwork when it’s on view, but they notice when it goes away.
“It’s a good program. I was in galleries and museums before,” Overskei added. “I love them, but I felt I was preaching to the choir a little bit. Everybody I was talking to already believed in art. This program is a nice step into a more general world. There are a lot of people who say they’re not really an ‘art person.’ We’re all an ‘art person.’”
“Unconcealed”
7 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday, May 15
Suite 202 at FIGat7th, Middle Level M2, 735 S. Figueroa Street