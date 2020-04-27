Vân Scott may not be a household name, but most people have heard his voice.
He was asked to sing on Disney’s “High School Musical 3” soundtrack. Since then, he’s had the opportunity to perform for renowned film composers like Danny Elfman and Michael Giacchino as well as influential music producers such as Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Mike Elizondo; sung on blockbuster scores for “La La Land,” “Mulan,” “Jurassic World” and “Sing;” been a featured singer on ABC’s “Black-ish;” and has performed as a background vocalist for “The Voice,” to name just a few of his credits.
This is Scott’s time, though.
Born Scott Oatley, Scott recently released the single “Poster Boy,” which followed two recent releases: “Die Young” and “Tough Love.”
“It was actually one of the easiest songs I’ve written,” Scott said about “Poster Boy.”
“Once that popped into my mind, the song wrote itself. I knew what I wanted it to be about.
“In the second verse, I sing about being painted with a halo on my head. I’m not a renaissance painting with the glow around their head. The whole concept comes from my work with the church. I was a poster boy for the church in a lot of ways. I felt I couldn’t be myself.”
“Poster Boy” makes the statement that he’s just like everyone else.
“The song gives people permission to be human,” he said. “People singled me out specifically as this golden child. It comes with the territory. It’s been therapeutic to put this in a song.”
Church was beneficial to Scott. After all, that’s where he met Jerkins, who won a Grammy for Sam Smith songs.
“He goes to my church,” he said about Jerkins. “We were hanging out there one day and I ended up playing a few demos. He gave me feedback and I gleaned production wisdom from him.”
An Air Force brat, Scott has longed to be a musician since he was in middle school. The first song he penned was a “total Backstreet Boys pop ballad.”
He’s hoping to line up gigs since the pandemic quarantine is eased. His music was meant to be enjoyed in groups.
“I want people to feel less alone, and to be reminded that there are plenty of other people out there that share their same worries and fears,” he said.
“I want them to feel better understood and have a stronger sense of belonging. I want them to have hope and to be inspired to be the best version of themselves. I think that people will discover this through my own vulnerability, and I hope that they’ll be able to see and discover more of themselves within my songs.”