The Value Schools fundraiser featuring Michael Chipman set for Saturday, Jan. 29, has been postponed to Friday, April 29, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in LA County.
The event was to be Chipman’s one-man show, “Take Me to the World,” at Colburn’s Zipper Hall.
“I live and work Downtown, so this concert is a very personal gesture of gratitude to my new ‘hometown’ of Los Angeles — a city that has been so good to me. I want to give back in whatever way I can. And what better way than to raise money to educate the kids who live here?” he said.
The show will still feature selections from the Broadway stage, as well as television and film.
“When I learned about the Value Schools’ mission to help inner-city kids get into and through college, I knew I wanted to help them in any way I could,” said Chipman, who moved to DTLA in August 2018.
Music has long been a part of Chipman’s life. His experience includes singing in church choirs, and taking piano lessons starting at the age of 8.
In high school, he fell in love with singing Broadway songs at first, and that segued into classical chorale music. In college, he studied art song and opera.
“I fell in love with the art of singing, the power of the human voice to communicate intense emotion in a large theater without amplification, like you would see in classical music performance.
“I wanted to get really good at it. I spent my 20s searching out the best teachers I could find across the country and ended up in New York for five years. I did graduate school at Oberlin in Ohio. I just had an incredible adventure and pursuit in mastering the art of singing.”
He is a trained classical baritone with degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and the University of Utah. He joined the voice faculty of the Colburn School in 2017.
In his work at Colburn, Chipman spends much of his time and energy helping aspiring young singers get accepted to top music schools and conservatories with scholarships, which inspired him to write the book “Sing Your Way Through College.”
The book’s publication led to a presentation to the Value Schools about musical training and college prep.
“It was amazing to see how my passion for helping kids get into college aligned with the values and mission at Value Schools,” Chipman said. “This concert is the organic outgrowth of that alignment.”
The benefit is a challenge for Chipman, who has performed frequently but “never had a huge performing career.”
“Because of my pursuit of learning how to sing, I learned how to teach, and it took me by surprise,” he said.
“Teaching and mentorship is a big part of our music career. Now I spend 90% of my professional life teaching young people how to sing and perform. I have a big adult studio at Colburn, too.”
The event’s theme is “Take Me to the World,” based on a song by Stephen Sondheim that’s sung from the perspective of a young girl who yearns to see the world. Chipman said that aligns with his and the school’s beliefs.
“The school and I are broadening the young children’s horizons,” he said. “I take them to the world in a way they wouldn’t otherwise know how to do. This is my life’s work. This is really my big singing debut in LA. It’s a chance for me to put myself out there as a singer and hopefully (do) it well.”
“Take Me to the World”: A Benefit Performance for Value Schools Starring Michael Chipman, baritone
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29
WHERE: Colburn School’s Zipper Hall,
200 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: $55 for general admission; $10 for students
INFO: valueschools.com