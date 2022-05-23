If there’s anything we learned from the pandemic, it’s that entertainers are passionate. They continued to perform for us, albeit in a new realm: livestreaming.
Now that the pandemic is calming, performers are hitting stages once again.
Welcome to LA Downtown News’ summer guide. Have a look here and buy tickets to support the folks who lifted our spirits during the pandemic. Here is a snippet of shows coming to DTLA.
Venues like Pershing Square Downtown Stage as well as the festival DTLA Proud are expected to announce details soon.
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Avenue
213-628-2772
“Hadestown”
To May 29
Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — “Hadestown” is a hopeful theatrical experience that grabs the audience.
“Come from Away”
May 31 to June 12
“Come From Away” tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. On Sept. 11, 2001, the world stopped, and the following day their stories moved everyone.
“Dear Evan Hansen”
June 29 to July 31
The musical follows Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety, “who invents an important role for himself in a tragedy that he did not earn.”
“The Prom”
Aug. 9 to Sept. 11
“The Prom” is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.
“Oklahoma!”
Sept. 13 to Oct. 16
The first musical written by the duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein, “Oklahoma!” is based on Lynn Riggs’ 1931 play “Green Grow the Lilacs.” Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry. A secondary romance concerns cowboy Will Parker and his flirtatious fiancée, Ado Annie.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa Street
Mixtape Tour: New Kids on the Block:
May 27
Pancho Barraza: June 18
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV “Wild ‘N Out:” June 26
Bronco: July 22
Miel San Marcos: July 23
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin: July 24
James Taylor: July 28
The Lumineers: July 29
Shawn Mendes: Sept. 10 to Sept. 11
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Avenue
“Aida”
To June 12
Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas star as secret lovers from rival kingdoms in the lavish spectacle of “Aida,” directed by Francesca Zambello and conducted by James Conlon.
“The Brightness of Light”
June 18
Renée Fleming and Rod Gilfry return to LA Opera for the song cycle by Kevin Puts, which chronicles the romance of artist Georgia O’Keeffe and her mentor-turned-husband Alfred Stieglitz. New Zealand-born conductor Gemma New makes her LAO debut leading the LA Opera Orchestra.
Grand Performances at California Plaza
340 S. Grand Avenue
June 4: COLA 2022 artist fellows
June 11: Aditya Prakash Ensemble and Nick Smith
June 18: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
June 25: Boleros De Noche: A Tribute to Agustin Lara
July 2: “A Midsummer Livestream” (online only)
July 9: Scary Pockets and Rozzi Crane
July 16: World Stage presents Black Nile and Linafornia
July 23: Pakistan Arts Council presents Ali Sethi
July 30: KCRW Summer Nights
Aug. 6: Melissa Polinar
Aug. 13: Extra Ancestral
Aug. 20: Farhang Foundation
Aug. 27: Dublab presents Alice Coltrane: An Expansive Spirit
Sept. 3: KCRW Summer Nights
Sept. 10: The Fountain Theatre presents Citizen: An American Lyric
Sept. 17: Cumbiaton
Sept. 24: Renee Goust
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court
Volver Juntas: June 4
Gerardo Ortiz: July 9
Funk ‘N Soul Fest: July 16
Eden Munoz: July 29
Your Real-Life Playlist: July 30
Bud Light Seltzer Sessions with Teo
Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos: Aug. 6
Los Inquietos Del Norte: Aug. 12
Russell Peters: Aug. 13
’70s Soul Jam: Aug. 26
The Music Center
135 N. Grand Avenue
Dance DTLA
June 3 to Sept. 2
The Music Center’s Dance DTLA series has returned for dancing on the Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center. The top LA dance instructors in forms like salsa, Bollywood, Colombian cumbia, disco and bachata provide beginner dance lessons with easy-to-follow steps so guests can hit the floor ready.
June 3: Motown
June 17: Salsa
July 8: Hip-hop
July 15: Bollywood
July 22: Colombian cumbia
July 29: Argentine tango
Aug. 5: Voguing (the official kickoff of DTLA Proud, dtlaproud.org)
Aug. 12: K-pop
Aug. 19: Disco
Aug. 26: Bachata
Sept. 2: Samba
Redcat
631 W. Second Street
213-237-2800, redcat.org
“American Artist: Shaper of God”
May 28 to Oct. 2; opening reception and artist conversation on May 31
Featuring several new commissions spanning video, installation, sculpture and drawing conceived for Redcat, “American Artist: Shaper of God” takes inspiration from science-fiction author Octavia E. Butler’s novels, life and the lives of other African-diasporic people who formed and were formed by Altadena and Pasadena.
Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra
June 4
The Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra is a Black music ensemble from Los Angeles founded in 1961 by Horace Tapscott. The group started as a collective of jazz musicians as a response to the racial inequality in the United States. Artists subjected to prejudice who saw opportunities denied to them found an outlet to express themselves via the Ark.
Dana Berman Duff: Short Films
June 6
Dana Berman Duff’s program includes selections from the Catalogue Series, in which fantasy tableaux and objects from the pages of a designer furniture knockoff catalogue are reworked into contemplations on the control and selling of desire. Duff’s art is in collections of the Museum of Modern Art and New Museum of Contemporary Art, and her films have shown in the Toronto, Rotterdam, Edinburgh and other international film festivals.
Carl Hancock Rux & Carrie Mae Weems: “The Baptism”
June 9
Written and performed by Alpert Award-winning poet and artist Carl Hancock Rux, “The Baptism” is a three-part poem and tribute to the legacies of civil rights leaders John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. This live event will also include two iterations of a short film — “The Baptism” and “The Baptism” (rhetoric) — directed by seminal artist Carrie Mae Weems, with the latter featuring an original score by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello.
Partch Ensemble & Vox Dance Theatre
June 17 and June 18
The Grammy Award-winning Partch Ensemble returns to Redcat with two world premieres. Sarah Swenson & Vox Dance Theatre return for a live performance of the entire triptych of “Plectra & Percussion Dances,” the composer’s 45-minute “Evening of Dance Theatre” that has never been choreographed in its entirety since being written 70 years ago.
Kaneza Schaal: “KLII”
June 23 to June 25
“KLII” exorcises the ghost of Belgium’s King Leopold II through a mytho-biographical performance by theater-maker Kaneza Schaal. Designed and co-directed by Christopher Myers, “KLII” draws on Mark Twain’s King Leopold’s “Soliloquy,” a fictional monologue written after Twain’s visit to the Congo Free State, and Patrice Lumumba’s 1960 independence speech in the Congo.
New Original Works Festival 2022
(artists TBA)
Aug. 18 to Aug. 20; Aug. 25 to Aug. 27; Sept. 1 to Sept. 3
The New Original Works Festival is a three-week interdisciplinary program offering a variety of short works and some longer projects in its Los Angeles premieres.
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Avenue
Gustavo Dudamel Conducts
Beethoven’s 9th
May 26 to May 29
Written when Beethoven was completely deaf, this epic piece has three movements that end with voices. To begin the evening, music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel gives world premieres of music by Peruvian-born composer Gonzalo Garrido-Lecca and Francisco Cordes-Alvarez from Mexico.
“Hold On, We Shall Overcome!”
with Nathaniel Gumbs
May 29
Nathaniel Gumbs honed his musical craft learning to play by ear in his Baptist church in the Bronx, sneaking in on Saturday nights to teach himself how to play the church’s organ. Now serving as director of chapel music at Yale University, Gumbs has championed traditional spirituals, recording an album with Dashon Burton titled “Songs of Struggle,” as well as underperformed music of Black composers.
“Still and Negron” with Gustavo Dudamel: Power to the People Festival
June 2 and June 5
Gustavo Dudamel conducts the most recognized symphony by the dean of African American composers, William Grant Still. The program also boasts a world premiere from the multitalented Puerto Rico-born composer Angelica Negron.
“Canto en Resistencia”: Power to the People! Festival
June 4
Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in music by Angelica Negron and a world premiere by Victor Agudelo. Special guest singers join the orchestra to celebrate protest music from Latin America and the United States.
Dr. Angela Davis: Power to the Imagination: The Role of Art and Creativity in Social Change. Power to the People! Festival
June 5
Scholar and activist Dr. Angela Davis in conversation about the role art has played in social justice movements and its potential to effect change today.
“Place”: Power to the People! Festival
June 7
Hearne’s “Place” explores the complex and contentious map of the place everyone calls home. Co-produced and co-commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects.
Mon Laferte
June 8
Singer-songwriter Mon Laferte is a beloved musician in Chile. Her music brings together sonic traditions of her native country and that of Mexico.
Emmylou Harris
June 11
The 14-time Grammy winner makes her return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for the first time since 2005.
Olafur Arnalds
June 14
Composer and multi-instrumentalist Olafur Arnalds has played in metal bands and toured in a dance music duo, but the music he releases under his name has been called a “signature gorgeous melancholy.” His most recent album, 2020’s “Some Kind of Peace,” was lauded for its breathtaking vulnerability.
Bach’s “B-Minor Mass”
June 25 and June 26
Bach spent his final years composing and compiling a lifetime’s worth of his most powerful music into this single work, which Robert Shaw called “the most remarkable musical allegory of human existence — its pain, aspiration and promises.”
World Projects’ Los Angeles “Sounds of Summer” Festival
June 28
The 2022 Los Angeles “Sounds of Summer” Festival presented by World Projects Corporation affords top ensembles from around the country the chance to perform at this world-class venue. This year’s concert features ensembles from Oregon and California.