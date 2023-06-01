Like a scene out of a movie, Estonian writer Liisi Rohumae departed from an Amtrak train at Downtown’s Union Station at 6 a.m., took a first look at her new hometown, and fell in love.
She hopped on a city bus to Santa Monica, put her feet in the Pacific and dreamed about how her playwrighting and film career, which blossomed in her home country with the movie Bad Hair, would grow even bigger in Los Angeles.
A couple of years later, the Downtown resident, who works in film production, is premiering her latest play at the Hollywood Fringe, the annual festival where offbeat and often experimental plays are presented in more than 20 venues for more than two weeks.
Rohumae, serving as writer and director, will debut her extremely long-titled play, “We’ll Come Back to the Title. It’s Fine.” It previews Saturday, June 3, and runs Sunday, June 11; Saturday, June 17; Thursday, June 22; and Saturday, June 24, at the Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Avenue.
Following the adage of “writing what you know,” Rohumae created a play within a play that includes characters that appear to have several things in common with the actors who are in the cast.
“The whole thing started at this party that I went to, and I met one of the actors who is now in the play,” she said. “We exchanged contact information. Later, we talked and we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to have a play about being writers and actors dealing with rejection who decide to put on a play where they can showcase themselves?’ To his credit, even though he’s a working actor, he said, ‘Sure.’”
That actor is Jaime Zevallos, who appeared in the TV show “Cloak & Dagger.” Not only did he join the cast, but he enlisted his wife Leila Almas Rose. And to keep the theme going, they also portray a couple in the production.
And what’s the play within the play?
“It’s a stupid action play called ‘Die Yesterday,’” Rohumae said. “And it’s so fun to do, quote unquote, bad writing full of awful cliches. There’s even a writer-director character who met one of the actors at a party, so there’s a lot of meta levels to it.”
Those elements are something Rose is enjoying. She could tell the characters were being updated based on conversations she and her husband were having with Rohumae.
“It’s so strange to think we are helping to build this thing, while we’re doing it,” said Rose, who appeared in the film “Sanctioning Evil,” which opened last year. “It gives you a kind of self-conscious feeling.”
Rohumae is leaning into the wacky elements of the story, including a self-proclaimed ridiculous closing credits song. The music is allowing cast member and Downtown resident Frankie Barrios to use her singing voice.
“You can kind of say it’s a little bit of a musical, slightly, but not quite,” Barrios explained. “And there’s a part where I’m definitely using my pipes, and it’s definitely not a style that I’m used to singing and so it cracks me up.”
Rohumae is having fun with her new creation. But the one thing she has taken seriously is diversity in the casting to make sure that talent often overlooked has this opportunity to be seen — something she has tried to do since coming to LA.
“We are a tiny team of nine people doing this whole thing, and I’m so proud of the diversity here,” she said. “We have so many women, and we have nonbinary people, and BIPOC and LGBT. And because those are the values I believe in, I’m happy to be able to practice what I preach.”
“We’ll Come Back to the Title. It’s Fine.”
WHEN: Various times on Saturday, June 3; Sunday, June 11; Saturday, June 17; Thursday, June 22; and Saturday, June 24
WHERE: Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets are $15
INFO: 323-469-9988, hollywoodfringe.org