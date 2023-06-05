Whipped Cream ignites new EP at Lot 613

Amid the vast expanses and churning crowds of The Gorge Amphitheatre, a reluctant Caroline Cecil was dragged up to a stage by her friend at the 2012 Sasquatch! Music Festival. She was about to witness a performance that would change her life.
“I had just let go of something at that time and I wasn’t going to go to Sasquatch; I couldn’t afford it. The only act I knew of on the lineup, really, was this band called Active Child,” she recalled. “I walk up to this rickety old stage; it was made out of wood and falling apart, and I remember him playing and singing. I remember feeling the sun on my skin. I remember everything about it. … And I remember in that moment just feeling truly connected to myself.
“I had no musical background. I didn’t know anything about DJing. All I knew was I need to make music. … I was a completely different person from that experience.”
After the festival, Cecil started using Ableton as a digital audio workstation before honing her talent as a DJ on a Traktor S4 controller and releasing Jersey club edits on SoundCloud. Within two years, she had launched her career as electronic artist and producer Whipped Cream, releasing EPs with Unspeakable Records, Skrillex’s Nest HQ and Big Beat.
Following the drop of her newest EP, “Someone You Can Count On,” Cecil has embarked on a celebratory tour that will set Downtown LA’s Lot 613 ablaze on Saturday, June 10.
“It is definitely the music that I can say I feel is most truly from my soul,” she said. “I like to call it a stair up to where I’m going and the art that I’m going to be making.”
Cecil’s “Someone You Can Count On” is a kaleidoscope of trancing sounds, from the dreamlike piano droplets of “Friends” to the reverberating depths of “Angels” and haunting vocals of “The Dark,” sung by Jasiah. It’s an introspective soundscape that’s dotted with, for the first time, her own voice.
“It gives me goosebumps to think about because when I was younger, I always had these visions of being this artist that could sing, and I just never knew I could sing,” Cecil said. “You’re your own worst enemy, and I just never thought my voice was unique enough or I had the gift to be able to do that.
“It wasn’t until I totally had my heart ripped out of my chest and lost what I thought was the love of my life that I started writing random notes and poems in my phone. I got in the studio with a really good friend of mine that I trusted (who) heard a tone in my voice, and he’s been recording vocals for 15, 20 years of other people, and he said, ‘Go in and just try it.’ If it wasn’t for him giving me that final push to get into the booth, I don’t think I would be singing on my songs. It’s such a beautiful thing because now, today, I’d say like 80% of the music I’m sitting on is fully written and sang by me. … It’s insane.”
This collection of unreleased music is threaded throughout Cecil’s live performances, which she described as laboratories for testing new tracks unannounced.
“If you hear anything very unique and left field, but it’s still danceable, it’s probably my unreleased music, and it’s super exciting for me,” she said. “I think those are probably my favorite times of the tour so far.”
Cecil also revels in the absence of expectation she feels when playing music on her own tour compared to a sprawling festival crowd unfamiliar with her sound.
“I’m doing exactly what I want,” she said. “It’s still a DJ set. I understand that I’m at a club, not in a meadow where I’d like to be, but every set is different and I’m very proud of that. … For me, it’s an intimate experience between the people at that show, and that’s why I want to make sure that every show feels very genuine to me.”
Cecil described the show at Lot 613 as the most curated on the tour in terms of the production and as a “special” experience for her personally, as she currently lives in LA. She wants to take her fans on an emotional journey.
“One thing I really wanted to execute with this tour is just fully being myself,” Cecil said. “I love dance music, but I also love the music that got me into making electronic music, which is a lot more melancholy and a lot more dissonant. It touches on all emotions at one time. … It’s simplistic. It doesn’t really make sense and things can even be out of key. That’s my kind of vibe.
“I want to take my music in a different area than raves. I love the raves and I’ll always play at a rave festival. I don’t think that’ll change. However, when you’re going to a Whipped Cream set in the future, it’s going to be a lot different than your average DJ set just because I don’t feel like I fit. I don’t, it’s just plain and simple. I don’t really fit in a lot of areas, so for this whole tour, my goal is to … bring in people that want to experience something new and maybe not put their hands up the whole set and rave really hard. It’s more about experiencing all of your human emotions and diving deep a little bit, as crazy as that might sound.”
From the lows of suffering a surgery-inducing accident as a young competitive figure skater to the highs of enjoying mainstage festival performances at HARD Summer, Shambhala and Electric Zoo as an artist, Cecil has poured the experiences of her life into her work, creating a rhythmic bounty of musical memories tied together in “Someone You Can Count On.” Through her tour, Cecil hopes to inspire others to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and emotional introspection.
“Being in the studio, … I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. You just let life take the steering wheel and something’s running through you. It’s like no other feeling in the world. I can’t explain it,” she said. “What is that thing that elevates you to become your highest self and do the work to share a gift that you’ve been given? Everyone has it. … I really believe that we are all given that when we’re born, and it’s your duty to explore yourself to find what that is.”
Whipped Cream
WHEN: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, June 10
WHERE: Lot 613, 613 Imperial Street, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $32.50