The titular “Ghost Stories” of the Whitmore Sisters’ luminous new album are not spooky Halloween fare but rather melodic recollections of beloved friends and inspirations that have died in recent times.
Bonnie and older sister Eleanor Whitmore have contributed to each other’s solo releases over the years, and Bonnie has played bass with the Mastersons, Eleanor’s acclaimed LA-based band with husband Chris Masterson, but “Ghost Stories” is their first official foray as a sibling duo. Not unlike the Mastersons, the music’s healing allure is rooted in harmony.
Paul McCartney’s “On the Wings of a Nightingale,” originally written for the Everly Brothers, provides a sweet vehicle for the Whitmores’ alchemical vocal blend, while they take a sassy romp through the intersection of pop and country with Aaron Lee Tasjan’s “Big Heart Sick Mind.” Most of the songs, however, were written from their own experiences.
Although the sisters have contributed to each other’s solo endeavors over the years, including via some co-writes, “Ghost Stories” represents the first time they have written so many songs together.
Hopeful album opener “Learn to Fly” was inspired by their dad, a Navy carrier pilot who passed along his love of aviation: “It takes calculation/ Line up in formation/ A certain swagger comes to mind/ Careful the wager, but you love the danger/ Buckle up, it’s time to fly.”
The title track’s haunting melancholy takes wing on Eleanor’s elegant violin solos while offering a subtle message: “We need to tend to our gardens/ Rooting out what is rotten/ Sowing the seeds/ Of what we ought to be/ What if we reimagine/ A system that isn’t broken?/ Reflect on ourselves/ See love in everyone.”
The occasion to finally write and record the album was a blessing that emerged from pandemic-imposed burdens. In late 2019, the Mastersons were looking forward to a substantial tour promoting their fourth album, “No Time for Love Songs,” with opening sets from Bonnie, whose 2018 album “(Expletive) With Sad Girls” had spun many ears her way and whose “Last Will & Testament” would earn glowing reviews later in 2020.
When the pandemic shut down those tour plans, the three retreated to the Mastersons’ home in Los Angeles. There, as time turned elastic and artists everywhere scrambled to find new ways to practice their craft and connect with audiences, Chris persistently encouraged Eleanor and Bonnie to finally write and record songs for the album they’d been talking about making for most of their lives.
Having grown up in Texas playing in their family’s band, Daddy & the Divas, the sisters had absorbed myriad sounds and styles that informed their individual releases as well as “Ghost Stories”: classic folk and rock songs their dad taught them, classical music from their opera singer mother, ’80s country and pop radio hits — an eclectic range of influences that color the album’s melodies and arrangements and Chris’ sympatico production choices.
Now they’re anticipating a tour opening for the Jayhawks and playing on the Outlaw Country Cruise later this month. Throughout March, the Whitmore Sisters will open for the Mastersons at shows across the Midwest and the South. Fans will encounter cathartic release in songs such as “Friends We Leave Behind,” which illuminates how the Whitmore Sisters extract beauty and grace from loss. Its gentle uplift speaks to those who are re-examining life priorities and pondering next steps:
“Love can pull you through
And fear can take you down
The friends we leave behind
It’s what defines us
How many will there be
When we’re gone?
In my heart, I’ll take you with me
I will carry you, I will carry, carry on”
To learn more about the Whitmore Sisters, visit thewhitmoresisters.com. “Ghost Stories” is available in brick-and-mortar stores and at the usual digital platforms.