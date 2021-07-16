Chef Stephanie Izard is known for impulsive decisions. One weekend in 2000, she visited friends in Chicago. At the time, she was also completing her culinary training at Arizona’s Scottsdale Culinary Institute.
Suffice it to say, she extended her stay in Chicago.
“I just had such a good time, I had my stuff shipped out from Arizona,” Izard said. “My sister was being nice that day. I just asked her to pack up my stuff and ship it out. So, things like that. I just kind of do things.”
Likewise, Izard’s decision to open her first restaurant independently came randomly and quickly. She was 27 years old and working as a sous chef for the first time at a small restaurant in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood.
“One day, one of the cooks just said to me, ‘You’re really good at this. You should open your own restaurant.’ I said, ‘OK’ and so the next week I quit my job,” Izard recalled.
Nearly a year to the day after the conversation, she opened her first restaurant, Scylla in Bucktown.
“I just like to do things on a whim sometimes,” she said laughing.
A blend of whimsy and fortuitous timing has followed most of Izard’s career. That said, her latest leap of faith has been years in the making. The Los Angeles rendition of her Chicago flagship restaurant — Girl & the Goat — opens on Mateo Street, in the Arts District, this month. The Chicago restaurant opened in 2010, following another set of fortunate timings.
Izard operated her first venture, Scylla, on her own for three years.
“That’s when ‘Top Chef’ called,” she noted. “I had just sold my restaurant, three days before, to another chef. That’s why I say everything happens for a reason. The timing was so perfect.”
Izard won that season and was the competition’s first winner to be deemed “Fan Favorite.” Through the show, she was introduced to her current partners, Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm of BOKA restaurant group. Again, it was a chance meeting at a restaurant that led to the conversation that ultimately resulted in the partnership that produced Girl & the Goat.
“They asked if I was interested in talking further about opening a restaurant.,” Izard said.
“At first, I turned them down, because I wasn’t sure I wanted to become part of a restaurant group, because I already had my first restaurant. After I gave it some thought, I wanted to work with them, to learn more about being a better restaurateur. After going on a show like ‘Top Chef,’ the expectations are little higher. I wanted to partner with them to make sure it was elevated from what I had done before.”
Izard uses a pastry metaphor to describe the dynamics of their partnership.
“(It’s) like three pieces of pie. Rob is really into the finance and business end of the restaurant. Kevin was focused on front-of-the-house and I was really focused on back-of-house,” she said. “Now we all do different pieces of the puzzle. It’s a nice partnership.”
Her partnership with the experienced restaurateurs also enabled an impressively swift expansion of her activity, while showcasing her genuinely diverse culinary influences. Her diner/bakery Little Goat opened in an expansive space just across from the restaurant in 2012. That was followed in 2016 by Duck Duck Goat, whose imaginative menu is captioned as “Reasonably Authentic Chinese Food.”
“I opened Duck Duck Goat when I was seven months pregnant, so that was super fun,” Izard said with a laugh.
Finally, the Peruvian-influenced Cabra Cevicheria, which opened in The Hoxton Hotel in Chicago in March 2019, was Izard’s fourth restaurant in less than 10 years. In the meantime, Izard was acknowledged by the James Beard Foundation, as the Best Chef Great Lakes in 2013, after Girl & the Goat had been nominated for Best New Restaurant in 2011.
In the midst of the pandemic, the talented chef’s impulses did not waver.
“On a whim, we opened a bakery called Sugar Goat,” she said.
Using a portion of the Little Goat space for the new operation, the pastry and cake shop opened in November last year. With nationwide delivery available, a second Chicago location is in the works.
The opening of Girl & the Goat on Mateo Street represents a longer, more methodical process, though fortuitous timing again came into play. Katz and Boehm were approached nearly four years ago about the courtyard space at Palmetto Street and Mateo.
“My partners flew me out to look at this space, because they just loved the neighborhood so much,” Izard recalled. “It’s hard to look back on the last year and find good things about it, but timing-wise, we were just about to open. And then the world shut down.”
Though her chef de cuisine Jason Beliveau moved to Los Angeles nearly two years ago and Izard was finalizing the menu in March, they hadn’t yet staffed for Los Angeles. The buildout of the kitchen and dining room was inevitably delayed, but finished in August.
Izard weathered the pandemic in Chicago.
“I was in Chicago the whole time,” she said. “We shut down all of the restaurants. We were very proud to be able to keep all our (furloughed) employees on insurance through the entire pandemic.”
Between all the operations in Chicago, she has more than 500 employees.
As for Los Angeles, the Girl & the Goat will not mirror its big sister in Chicago. Izard is tweaking dishes here. A peek at the Chicago menu provides clues and a sense of Izard’s compelling and playfully diverse range of sensibilities.
Regarding the evolution of the Los Angeles menu, “It’s pretty much there, I have one more dish to put together,” Izard said.
“There are probably five or six (dishes) that are near identical to things we’ve done in the past, whether they’re on the menu there or not.”
Stalwart menu highlights from Chicago include goat liver mousse ($16) served with marmalade mostarda, ramp giardiniere and pickles with housemade crumpets and biscuit crackers; chickpea fritters ($15) with sumac and green chutney and goat yogurt; and the sticky glazed pork shank ($32) served with shiitake mushrooms, strawberries, hoisin mayo and hot mustard with naan and lettuce cups.
When in Los Angeles, fresh local ingredients are also an inevitable influence.
“Just today, I made a new oyster dish. We got these oysters from (Baja),” she said.
“They’re super plump and yummy. We’re roasting them with Vietnamese sausage, with yuzu kosho butter and serving them alongside a clam baguette. We make a baguette with clam juice in it. So, you can soak up the butter and the sausage and eat the oyster with the yummy baguette. I put that together this morning.”
Find them on the new LA menu as “pacifico” oysters ($16), along with the lamb sirloin skewer ($22) with pickled rhubarb relish and the goat curry ($32) with masa chips and pickled vegetables.
The goat inclusion comes from the meaning of her last name. In the French Pyrenees, “izard” refers, colloquially, to the local species of mountain goat. Still, the family’s European background doesn’t provide a central influence on her cuisine.
“I’m French and German, do I pull from (that) solely? Not even slightly,” she said.
“I’ve done a lot of traveling through different parts of Asia. That’s where I get most of my inspiration, proudly. It’s just celebrating different flavors from other places. There are little shout outs on our menus to many different cuisines, pulling things from different parts of the world. That’s just how I think about food.”
The pandemic rejiggered the factors surrounding the restaurant’s opening.
“It’s been a test to see how we can restructure this to make a little more sense in the long run and not go back to exactly how we were doing it before,” Izard said.
Like every other operation looking to resume business in its dining rooms, staffing has not been easy.
“In the end, once we get through the staffing challenges and get through the summer, I think we’ll be in a really good spot,” she said.