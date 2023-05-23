At MAUM Market, shoppers can buy one-of-a-kind artisanal goods, perusing a selection of beverages, food, ceramics, flowers, art, jewelry, clothing, home goods and other local handmade products made by dozens of AAPI artists and business owners.
The monthly marketplace will return to ROW DTLA on Saturday, May 27, where it will take up residency until the end of the year — usually on the third or fourth Saturday of the month. The entrance fee is just $5.
When small-business owners Arnold Byun and Kioh Park began MAUM Market in January 2022, they envisioned a thriving maker community. In just a year, that is precisely what the market has become.
“We wanted a platform and community where we could be in the same space as like-minded creators, specifically Asian American creators and small-business owners,” Byun explained. “We wanted to be adjacent to them and create synergy and collaboration amongst all of us in this community.”
This coming market will host 60 diverse vendors. One vendor, An Candles, sells 100% soy wax candles with Asian-inspired scents like ube matcha and mango sticky rice. Another, Shin+na, makes upcycled canvas tote bags with minimalist and functional designs. A fan favorite at the market, Rise & Shine makes dainty, aesthetic affordable jewelry.
Since its beginning, MAUM has already hosted 27 outdoor markets and currently has 500 makers in its network. “We’re definitely pleasantly surprised but also very inspired that it’s been able to grow this large this quickly,” Byun said. “I think a big part of that is because we specifically collaborate and feature Asian American creators, and having a safe space like this allows us to come together with like-minded individuals. There’s a lot of synergy that happens.”
The artistic community at MAUM extends beyond the physical space. Many makers who started at the marketplace have been able to make their independent ventures their full-time jobs. Some creators, who have connected at the market, have gone on to collaborate.
Although LA is the primary market, Byun and Park are working to bring MAUM across the country to New York in the fall. Next year, the pair hopes to bring the marketplace to cities across the U.S., listing San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle as possible venues.
The goal is for MAUM to become a space of innovation to champion Asian-owned small businesses, whether established or just beginning.
“We want to encourage everybody to take a chance at the market,” Park said. “I think it’s a great way to test out your idea, to sell your product and to see if there’s an audience for it. It’s like an incubator.”
MAUM Market
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27
WHERE: ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
COST: $5
INFO: maum.market