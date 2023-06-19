The Microsoft Theater and its adjacent 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza, XBOX Plaza, are taking on new names, thanks to a partnership with Peacock and the venues’ owner, AEG.
Starting July 11, LA Live’s 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be named Peacock Theater, and XBOX Plaza will be monikered Peacock Place.
“We’re very excited,” said Lee Zeidman, president, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and LA Live.
“Microsoft’s deal was ending in April, and our global partnerships division went out searching for the next big thing in naming rights. They contacted Peacock and NBC Universal, and the partnership was formed. While Microsoft was a great partner, they brought a lot of technological advances. We’re now truly aligned with an entertainment partner.
“We’re excited about the entertainment that the events division and the entertainment division of Peacock and NBC Universal can bring to the table for us.”
The signage change is first on the docket. Soon the two entities will “get into the weeds” about incorporating premieres and other NBC and Peacock events.
“We’re excited about all the content that is on Peacock,” he said.
“The theater will be fantastic for their premieres, grand openings and red carpets.”
Peacock will become the streaming partner for the campus and theater.
“There are a lot of different things that we’re working our way toward and through as to what they want to do,” Zeidman said.
“They have a say in certain content. We’re going to continue booking award shows, concerts and corporate events. But we’ll be working with their events division and team. We hope to bring more opportunities for us to do other things at the theater.”
LA Live hosts over 20 million visitors a year and showcases more hospitality options, events, award shows, sporting competitions and concerts than any other destination in the world, according to a statement.
At the same time, Peacock Theater hosts over 125 music, family shows, dance performances and comedy acts, televised productions, corporate and shareholder meetings, and product launches annually.
Since its opening in 2007, the theater has had more than 7.5 million guests and a variety of artists and performances, including the Eagles, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, The Who, Charlie Wilson, Ed Sheeran, Gabriel Iglesias, Marc Anthony, John Legend, the Avett Brothers, Neil Young, Steely Dan, Trey Songz, Kelly Clarkson, Rush, Nicki Minaj, Juanes, Marca MP, Cat Stevens and the Metallica Helping Hands Concert (2022); the 2013 and 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Fame Ceremony; and the film premieres of blockbusters including Michael Jackson’s “This is It,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “The Hunger Games” and the “Twilight” movie series.
The theater is also home to internationally renowned events such as the annual Grammy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and the BET Awards.
The partnership comes as LA prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, of which Peacock will be streaming exclusively and for which LA Live will host key events.
Peacock will have a significant brand presence across the LA Live campus as well as digital signage elements including a dedicated LED marquee at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic boulevards.
The LED marquee will feature two state-of-the-art video boards permanently attached to LA Live’s façade, the largest of which will measure more than 29 feet high and 56 feet wide and the second of which will stand at over 29 feet high and 88 feet wide.