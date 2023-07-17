No matter where he is, Leo Damian is never far from the ocean — the inspiration behind his Downtown Los Angeles-based clothing brand, Nabrini.
“It’s been a strong drive in my life — to be near the sea,” Damian said. “When I design, I’m always driven by that inspiration. … The water makes me feel alive.”
Just as the sea has remained a constant in Damian’s life, so has designing clothes. Over the years, Damian has worn countless hats: flight instructor, cook, actor and model, but “it all eventually tied back into fashion or design,” he said.
The LA native began designing clothes around 20 years ago, making one-off couture pieces and participating in small fashion shows. In 2021, he decided to expand his operation, creating Nabrini, a casual, sustainable clothing line inspired by the vibrant coastlines of California and Italy.
The name “Nabrini” came to Damian in a moment of inspiration and pays homage to his Italian ancestry and his time living in Italy. The phrase conjures an Italian feel without any specific meaning attached to it.
The brand recently launched its summer 2023 collection, which consists of casual men’s and women’s wear and a towel line designed for active water-loving travelers and landlubbers alike.
“(Nabrini) is for all those who love clothing that allows them to connect with the inspiration of the sea,” Damian said.
The lineup of hoodies, tops, T-shirts, dresses, tanks, beanies, deck hoodies and caps reflects the brand’s signature nautical aesthetic with cross-stitching throughout, indicative of the knots on a sailboat. Many pieces in the collection easily shift from daytime casual to evening wear, reflecting a bright summer color palette. The brand is only online.
With its deep connection to water — the foundation of life on Earth — comes Nabrini’s commitment to sustainability.
“Water is the basis of all life, and the oceans make up most of the planet,” Damian remarked. “Our garments not only celebrate this connection but reflect our dedication to sustainable production.”
The brand utilizes fabric from ring-spun combed cotton — a natural fiber — with long filaments, giving the fabric a soft, breathable feel and durability. Eventually, Damian would like to source the cotton directly from farmers, overseeing the entire textile process from spinning to knitting.
Stateside cotton growers are “making wonderful, sustainable advances in the way we use cotton and the way we protect the soil and our water,” Damian noted. “(The United States) is going to be a world leader in the sustainability of cotton.”
Each garment is cut and sewn in Los Angeles by artisans who apply the brand’s signature decorative stitching by hand.
Damian worked closely with a textile engineer, creating a knit to his exact specifications to give the fabric a “soft, luxurious and pliable feel,” he explained.
Constantly designing, Damian is working on new pieces for the line, including a romper and a more formal dress inspired by cruise ships. Throughout the design process, Damian aims to help customers feel “a sense of calm and excitement.”
Nabrini
805-229-1061, nabrini.com