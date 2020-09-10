The global commercial real estate services and investment management firm Colliers International Group Inc. hired Andrew Kim as a senior vice president in Downtown Los Angeles.
Kim will focus on retail investment sales and net-leased properties at Colliers, leading networking opportunities between Colliers and Korean clients—based both locally and overseas—in the greater Los Angeles market.
“We are delighted to welcome Andrew and his distinctive skill set in the retail space to our elite team here at Colliers,” said Jodie Poirier, Colliers executive managing director for greater Los Angeles and market leader. “Aside from being an invaluable new member to our team, Andrew will better help us serve the Korean community in Southern California and further enhance our service offering in the region.”
Prior to joining Colliers, Kim was a part of the Marcus & Millichap Senior Investment team at the Retail Group and Net Lease Group for more than six years. He closed more than $35 million worth of properties in 2019 alone and was ranked seventh of 60 brokers in the Downtown LA office for the firm.
“I’m honored to join the Colliers platform, where I’ll be able to best serve my clients,” Kim said. “With my strong roots in the Korean community, I look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities brought forth by South Korea and its investors. With my knowledge of the market and strong connections, I have high ambitions for myself and the team here at Colliers.”
Kim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from California State University Northridge as well as a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA in biology and earth sciences. He also holds a real estate license in Texas.