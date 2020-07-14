The Downtown Center Business Improvement District launched the “DTLA Grand Giveaway,” a sweepstakes featuring staycations, shopping, dining and jewelry in the area.
“To celebrate Downtown LA’s grand reopening of businesses, we want to provide Angelenos with a fun and safe way to get out the house and relax away from the stresses of daily life,” said Suzanne Holley, president and CEO of DCBID. “The DTLA Grand Giveaway provides an opportunity to be pampered and spoiled and a chance to recharge and rediscover all that DTLA has to offer.”
DCBID is a coalition of more than 2,000 property owners united in its commitment to enhance the quality of life in Downtown Los Angeles. When COVID-19 hit, the organization talked to destination analysts who had been surveying travelers and determining where they were going. Over half of the travelers surveyed said they are going to swap an out-of-town vacation for a staycation, according to Holley.
“A lot of folks are not looking to do a lot of traveling outside of their neighborhood,” Holley said. “We thought this was a good opportunity to promote all of the amazing places that we have right here in our own backyard.”
All Angelenos 18 and older (at date of entry) are eligible for the grand prize of a two-night stay at the InterContinental hotel and dinner at its Michelin-recommended steakhouse, La Boucherie. Entry is free and requires full name, email address and ZIP code.
There are further staycations at six prominent area hotels for a one-night stay and dinner. The staycations and dinner include Los Angeles Athletic Club Hotel, a boutique hotel that sits atop a 12-story historic landmark; the contemporary hotel Westin Bonaventure, where guests can take in a 360-degree views of the city during dinner; an evening of fine dining and luxury atop Bunker hill at Omni Los Angeles Hotel; Hotel Indigo, with guest rooms featuring stunning murals to a penthouse cocktail lounge; NoMad Hotel, where historical grandeur meets modern-day sophistication; and dinner and stay at Freehand Los Angeles, a historic building transformed into a stylish contemporary hotel.
“We know that the businesses Downtown are really anxious to open back up again, and so we are trying to find ways to support them,” Holley said.
“We know that the community is very strong Downtown and really wants to support our businesses. This is just one more way that we can connect our great community with all of the resources that we have Downtown.”
Angelenos do not have to live in Downtown to enter the sweepstake.
Additional prizes include retail therapy with $500 worth of gift cards, from FIGat7th to Target, Zara, H&M and Victoria’s Secret. After shopping, the winner will have dinner for two nearby at Morton’s Steakhouse.
Revel in the open-air shopping experience with a $500 gift card for The Bloc. Treat yourself to Macy’s, Bring Something to the Party, Jewelry Pavilion and Eli & Ella Rose. Then end the day with a meal for two at Joey DTLA.
The final prize is jewelry valued at $1,000 from St. Vincent’s Jewelry Center.
“We really wanted this to be fun, because there are things that aren’t a lot of fun right now,” Holley said.
“This is going to end, and there is no reason to think that this is going to go on forever. We just wanted to provide something fun for people to look forward to.”
To enter, visit downtownla.com/dtla-grand-giveaway before August 14. Winners will be selected within seven days of the conclusion of the contest.
For more information on DCBID, visit downtownla.com/about.