Angels Landing, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest mixed-use high-rise development, has announced entitlement by the city of LA along with support from major LA unions.
Developed by two of the country’s leading African American developers, Don Peebles of The Peebles Corporation and Victor MacFarlane of MacFarlane Partners, the project will be the third tallest building in LA and the tallest development in the United States to be developed by Black developers.
“We are focused on bringing increased diversity and equity to LA through affirmative development, and the transformative impact of empowerment and economic inclusion from Angels Landing will be felt by an array of businesses, including African American, Latino and Asian owned,” Peebles said. “We have committed to a goal of 30% minority- and women-owned business contracting across the board for our project in excess of over $480 million, and we’re raising the bar for economic inclusion for development projects in LA.”
“With Angels Landing will come desired levels of diversity and inclusion to LA’s hospitality industry and the expansive services sector that supports the local hotel industry,” MacFarlane added. “It’s about time the economic benefits generated by massive projects like this are provided to people who are reflective of the project.”
Located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood of Downtown LA, Angels Landing will feature two towers that stand 854 feet tall with 88 floors and 494 feet with 42 stories. The project will span more than 1.2 million square feet and include an iconic two-tower development with two hotels, city-view condominiums and apartments, and retail and restaurants.
The site will also include Angels Landing Plaza — a modern pedestrian-centered and transit-adjacent urban park in the heart of Downtown LA. The plaza will frame the multi-level space as a publicly accessible and privately managed park amenity, establishing it as a vibrant, inviting and treasured locale for LA’s Downtown neighborhood residents, working professionals and weekday commuters, nightlife seekers, tourists and hotel guests.
Angels Landing will bring thousands of new jobs and economic benefits to the city and boost LA’s local economy by contributing $731 million to local workers’ earnings during its construction.
In addition to job creation, the project will also generate an estimated $12 million in recurring tax revenues and $2.4 million annually in local property tax revenues for the county.
According to BJH Advisors, more than 8,300 temporary jobs will be created during Angels Landing’s construction, while more than 800 permanent jobs will be created in Downtown LA. Of these, an estimated 500 jobs will come from vendors in the LA County region providing goods and services to the two luxury hotels.
The project has received solid support from various leading LA organizations, including the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC), the most influential organization advocating for growth, equity and economic opportunity for Black-owned businesses. UNITE HERE! Local 11, which represents over 32,000 workers employed in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers throughout Southern California, has strongly advocated its support as well.
“Equity, inclusion and affirmative development are bedrock principles at the Peebles Corporation,” Peebles said. “With each project I’ve developed, from New York to Washington, D.C., to Miami and more, I’ve been most excited about using my momentum to empower minority- and women-owned business leaders.”
“MacFarlane Partners has a continued belief in and commitment to Downtown Los Angeles and the community it serves,” MacFarlane said. “From the landmark JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences at LA Live to our recently completed Park Fifth and Trademark high-rise apartment communities and now Angels Landing, our projects create a better place to live, work and play.”
Peebles and MacFarlane are the majority-owner principals of Angels Landing Partners LLC, the development partnership responsible for conceiving, designing, building and operating Angels Landing. Designed by architecture and interior design firm Handel Architects, the project was officially selected by LA city officials at the conclusion of the city’s competitive bid process in 2017.
Doane Liu, executive director of the LA Tourism and Convention Development, said, “Hotels are essential providers of high-quality jobs and account for a substantial part of the workforce in LA County. These entry-level, well-paying jobs lead to careers and economic stability, while the other mixed-use elements of Angels Landing, including affordable and market-rate housing and a variety of quality retail and restaurant uses, make it an attractive destination for visitors and residents of the city.”
GLAAACC Chairman Gene Hale said, “The city needs projects like Angels Landing to remain competitive with other cities vying for increased tourism and convention business, and we strongly support its development as an important new contributor to these industries. Angels Landing will create a new and dynamic destination in Bunker Hill with its hotel rooms, retail shops and restaurants that will attract new residents, tourists and business travelers, along with a variety of open spaces and terraces that will make for a unique and welcoming experience for all who patronize the project site and surrounding areas.
“Furthermore, we’re excited to see the commitment to equity and inclusion through minority-owned and women-owned business procurement and equally high level of diversity in the workforce that will manage and operate its luxury hotels.”
“Angels Landing is the latest example of how the city of Los Angeles can direct development to lift up its citizens,” UNITE HERE! Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen said. “Los Angeles is the most important tourist destination in the world, and we are coming back from the pandemic. In the midst of that return, we have to remember that when hospitality workers can provide for themselves and their families, they lift up the whole city with them. We are pleased that the two luxury hotels will mean good, family-sustaining jobs for the hundreds of workers who will work there.”
To learn more about Angels Landing, visit angelslandingdtla.com.