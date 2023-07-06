Instead of taking her cues from a stage, Heidi Duckler takes inspiration from the world and communities around her. Each performance produced by Duckler and her company, Heidi Duckler Dance, transforms spaces not traditionally used for dance into something new, as the choreography engages with themes of that environment.
In one performance, “Back to Circulation,” Duckler used the large, floor-to-ceiling windows in the West Hollywood Library as symbolic thresholds for sharing information and knowledge. In another, she brought to life the story of “The Chandelier” by Brazilian author Clarice Linspector, using the architecture of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to explore ideas of permanence and transience.
For 38 years, Heidi Duckler Dance has performed across Southern California anywhere but on a stage. She explained that transforming nontraditional spaces through dance, which is part of HDD’s mission, is based on the concept that dancing democratically can promote spatial justice.
“Spatial justice is really a concept based on access and democracy and the choice of having people look at dance from different perspectives,” Duckler said. “Using the body as a vehicle, we believe dance drives discovery. In an effort to make Los Angeles a more animated and equitable city, (our) artistic offerings reveal truths about historic landmarks, reawaken abandoned places, and turn the spaces we seemingly know well on their heads.”
Duckler operates within the ultra-specific genre of democratic dance. Also known as community dance, this dance form developed as part of the modern dance revolution. It seeks to distinguish itself against the perceived elitism of European ballet by using movement to engage with social issues and complexities of society.
For Duckler, democratic dance means “using movement as a tool for survival, resistance, healing and growth.” It can do more than just entertain, she asserted; it can change how people view the world — and themselves.
Creating site-specific works is not just a change for the performers. Similar to how democratic dance bucks the ideals of ballet, place-based dance rejects the accepted format of the audience’s consumption. According to Duckler, place-based performances create a different way for the audience to look at the world and relate to the dance’s themes.
“It gives you multiple perspectives. When you go to a theater, you’re told where to sit, and you’re given a lot of instruction. When you see site-specific work, you think for yourself, and you have to make a lot of independent choices,” Duckler said. “It’s empathetic. It’s not passive. It’s a very participatory engagement.”
An example of this kind of production was HDD’s 35th anniversary series in 2020, “The Quest.” The 10 performances in the series brought audiences on a voyage through LA. But instead of performing in the iconic locations LA is known for, Duckler selected paces of working, learning, healing and discovery. Stops included the Bendix Building, where HDD is based; Founder’s Church; and the Watts Labor Community Action Center.
An important component for Duckler in all of her productions is to include and engage with diverse communities. Another tenant of democratic dance is that anyone can dance anywhere, whether it’s a 6-year-old in their bedroom or a 100-year-old in a laundromat. Duckler said she believes democratic dance can help people of all different backgrounds connect and find empathy for each other.
“The No. 1 thing I want people to know about our dance company is that it’s made up of multiple people with different points of view. They’re all incredibly talented. Through their talents and skills, they can express themselves in very collaborative ways,” Duckler said.
“One Leg at a Time” is one example of how the performers Duckler works with influence the final product of the performance. “One Leg at a Time” was the culmination of a three-month educational residency by HDD at the California Institution for Women.
Throughout the residency, teaching artists at HDD worked with a group of incarcerated women to develop a performance that focused on issues they faced, such as self-esteem, personal responsibility, and the physical expression of trauma and overwhelming events.
“This exhibition challenged audience members to evaluate how the arts can inform the conversation around mental health, and sexual and physical abuse among incarcerated women. This journey allowed all walks of life to be encapsulated in the participants’ world, bridging the gap between the free and the incarcerated and fostering greater understanding, empathy and respect,” stated Duckler’s website, describing “One Leg at a Time.”
Workshops like this residency at the California Institute of Women are the final pillar of Duckler’s company, arts education. HDD’s education vision is based on exploration, and Duckler has been implementing educational programs since 2013.
Since then, HDD has worked with more than 10,000 underserved youth and families from South and East LA. HDD also works with veterans, seniors, correctional facilities and mental health organizations.
“We work with adults coming out of incarceration. … We have a wonderful one-on-one mentorship program with foster youth, and we work with intergenerational families,” Duckler said. “Our education programs keep growing. There seems to be such an incredible need, so we are there as long as we’re needed,” Duckler said.
In 2017, the Los Angeles Unified School District invited HDD to work with underserved schools to create free dance programming. These residencies are specifically for schools that receive a score of one or two on the Arts Equity Index. The goal is to challenge students to interact with their environment as they learn about improvisation, choreography and dance styles.
Duckler doesn’t just offer educational programs for youth; she also provides dance education for intergenerational families. The curriculum of these workshops focuses on activating memory through storytelling and specific choreographic techniques. These workshops connect seniors and youth to encourage them to share their stories in a creative and empathetic environment.
As the audience comes out of the places seen in isolation during the pandemic, Duckler said democratic dance is more important now than ever.
“The things that are happening in the world today can be so troubling. The arts give us hope, joy, a sense of community, and the need to find our truth and be together. It’s really important that we stay confident and use our bodies (to express things) that sometimes, you just can’t find the words.”