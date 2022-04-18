Founded on the industrial edges of the city as the first combined brewery and cider house in Los Angeles, Benny Boy Brewing has opened its doors to the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
Owners Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter have long been fascinated by the brewing world, honing their craft for over a decade. After taking a beer tour across Belgium six years ago, the husband-wife duo decided to bring their research of centuries-old brewing and fermentation techniques back home with them to California.
“We’re so excited to be open, to welcome summer in and be a new destination brewery and cidery,” Rosetter said. “Our mission from the beginning with the beer garden was that we want it to feel like your backyard and then to bring together people who would normally go to a winery and who would normally go to a brewery and bring them into one spot.”
Benny Boy Brewing is home to a 3,200-square-foot brewery decorated with a mural by local street artist Shandu One and a 55-foot tank bar that’s connected to a 1,200-square-foot cider house through a landscaped, urban beer and cider garden. Farber and Rosetter wanted to combine the traditional atmosphere of an outdoor beer garden with a tasting room, where guests can sample Benny Boy’s natural beverages poured directly from the tank. Food vendor partnerships bring in a diverse set of classics, from wood-fired pizzas and handmade tacos to dumplings.
“It’s a great central spot to just come and relax,” Rosetter said. “The whole point is that we make a great elevated product, but we don’t want to be pretentious about it. Beer is fun, and beer is for everyone. This is a drink that you can enjoy at a dinner, or you can have it in a cup at a party or to reward yourself for a hard day of work.”
Farber and Rosetter adopted a brewing style unique to the region, informed by over five years of research and development alongside an immersive apprenticeship in Belgium to wed old-world methods with modern equipment. In place of additives, Benny Boy only brews with whole flower hops (as opposed to processed pellet hops) and uses natural carbonation instead of the artificial carbonation common in most large-scale breweries. The idea is to craft European-inspired beverages with an added Californian flair, a formula that has been wildly embraced by the community.
“It’s basically like making beer a couple hundred years ago,” Rosetter said. “We’re harking back to this cleaner beer, and we feel like this is the way that craft beer is headed. People want to know what’s going into their beverages. They want to know how it was made and what the ingredients are. We’re super pleased with the flavor and the result of how it makes people feel.”
Benny Boy’s menu includes a medley of craft ciders; natural wines in partnership with Pali Wine Co.; and beers, particularly the Backyard Basil, a 5.0% ABV Saison brewed with fresh basil and Belgian yeast, and the Desert Champagne, a 4.6% ABV Gose brewed with fresh prickly pear, sage and desert salt served in a flute. Benny Boy is also known for its Dry Cider, a 7.8% ABV Single Variety Newton Pippin made entirely from raw apple juice straight from the orchard.
Farber and Rosetter are also collaborating with The Spirit Guild distillery in LA to produce pommeau, a 17% ABV French aperitif made with apple brandy and premium apple juice blended and barrel-aged for three years.
By creating a brewing model that breaks the typical mold of using automation, processed ingredients and additives to produce beers and ciders, Benny Boy has been able to deliver a popular natural product to the community of Lincoln Heights as well as a place of gathering to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones.
“I think we have an opportunity with our big space to host some really fun events, so I’m looking forward to celebrating holidays at Benny Boy, hosting people’s parties and getting more groups in there to enjoy the space,” Rosetter said.
Benny Boy Brewing