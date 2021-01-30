Hello everybody and welcome to Business Briefcase, the newest addition to LA Downtown News! Here, we’ll cover a plethora of topics, including businesses coming into the community, promotions, new hires and new restaurants. If you have something you’d like to see in a future column, email christina@timespublications.com.
Let’s get into the news, shall we?
Julie J. Sprengel has been appointed president of CommonSpirit Health’s newly expanded Southern California Division. In this role, Sprengel will continue to oversee Dignity Health hospitals in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties and Clark County, Nevada.
Sprengel began her career more than 20 years ago as an emergency room nurse and has spent the majority of her career working in faith-based, nonprofit health care systems.
She honed her clinical and administrative expertise through a series of leadership positions with increasing responsibility, culminating in her position as a hospital chief executive officer.
In 2016, Sprengel was recruited as the senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California, and in 2019 was named president of the Southwest Division for CommonSpirit Health.
“Julie has shown exceptional leadership throughout her career at Dignity Health — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as she oversees hospital operations in some of the hardest hit areas of the country,” said Marvin O’Quinn, president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health, parent company of Dignity Health.
“In this expanded role, Julie will be well positioned to help broaden our continuum of care services, focus on integrating and coordinating our primary care models and improving access to care for patients in underserved communities.”
Sprengel said she’s looking forward to learning about the diverse markets.
“Now, more than ever, it’s essential to reassure our communities that we are here for them.”
Sprengel earned a nursing degree from the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California School of Nursing, a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.
New lease
IMEG Corp., a national engineering and design consulting company, has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet of new office space at 555 S. Flower Street in Downtown Los Angeles.
IMEG will utilize the space for a relocation of one of its five greater Los Angeles regional offices.
“We are excited about moving to Downtown Los Angeles to continue our growth and better serve our clients across the region,” said Craig Chamberlain, IMEG client executive in Los Angeles.
JLL’s Matt Hiatt represented IMEG in the lease. The landlord, CommonWealth Partners, was represented in-house by John Bendetti.
“As the Los Angeles office market continues to evolve, engineering and construction companies continue to remain active with their real estate decisions,” Hiatt said. “IMEG chose City National Plaza because of its world-class amenities and services, Central Business District location, and close proximity to clients and industry partners.”
Major achievement
The Souferian Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, was founded and led by Behzad Souferian, who said he reimagined a 606-unit residential project in Downtown Los Angeles into a holistic rental community committed to wellness and fun. Previously known as The Sofia, one of Los Angeles’ largest multifamily properties — worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars — has been renamed “Be DTLA by The Souferian Group” and is the first apartment building in Los Angeles and all of Southern California to achieve the International WELL Building Institute’s WELL Health-Safety Rating.
“Even prior to COVID, my vision has been to provide a first-of-its-kind wellness apartment community that redefines residential living — a centrally located environment that emphasizes healthy minds, bodies, spirits and fun,” Souferian said.
“The pandemic has only furthered our commitment to establish ourselves as the preeminent wellness-focused community across the industry, and we are thrilled to be the first to successfully achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating in Southern California showcasing our adherence to evidence-based best practices within 15 criteria that instill confidence in our residents that we support their sustained health.”
The WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating designed to empower property owners to prioritize the health and safety of their residents, visitors and staff. Be DTLA achieved the rating through the execution of 15 criteria across five categories: cleaning and sanitization procedures; emergency preparedness programs; health service resources; air and water quality management; and stakeholder engagement and communications.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critically important it is to prioritize health and safety in the spaces where we live,” said Jessica Cooper, IWBI chief commercial officer.
“By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, The Souferian Group and Be DTLA have demonstrated incredible leadership in directly supporting the health, safety and overall well-being of its residents, visitors and staff.”
In addition to the WELL Health-Safety seal, Be DTLA is undergoing a multimillion-dollar revitalization, slated for completion this month.
While the former community opened merely two years ago, the Be DTLA brand standards will bring innovation and a new-school aesthetic. Prior to the pandemic-era shift away from the office, The Souferian Group was already designing Be DTLA with a suite of leading remote work amenities, including a TikTok creative content studio, podcast recording rooms and a variety of work-from-home studios and lounges, now more relevant than ever.
With the introduction of Be DTLA, The Souferian Group is re-envisioning the multifamily industry, raising today’s renter’s expectations with an all-encompassing collection of social, wellness and lifestyle offerings and a highly cohesive design ethos.
Be DTLA residents enjoy two expansive roof tops with 360-degree views of Los Angeles, large apartments with functional floorplans, multiple outdoor courtyards, a top-of-the-line gym, yoga studio and complimentary classes.
It offers studios and one-, two- and three-bedrooms units ranging in size from 489 to 1,385 square feet, Be DTLA residential leasing prices starting from $1,775/month.
The community offers contactless self-guided tours, a dedicated concierge staff with convenient no-contact communication and is professionally managed by the country’s leading institutional property management company. Be DTLA is on the west end of Downtown at 1120 W. Sixth Street, within close proximity to Los Angeles’ entertainment hub, comprised of LA Live, Staples Center, The Nokia Theater, and a plethora of world-class dining, shopping and cultural institutions. With a Walk Score of 95 and a transit score of 100, the centralized location provides easy access to explore Downtown as well as the greater Los Angeles area.
Info: bedtla.com