Welcome back to another edition of Business Briefcase. This week we’re chatting about John Reed Fitness Clubs and a great benefit shopping experience. Remember, if you have any tips about new businesses, awards or promotions, email christina@timespublications.com. Here we go.
John Reed Fitness Clubs
SG Group is bringing John Reed Fitness Clubs to North America with its first location in Downtown Los Angeles, on the corner of South Hill and 12th Avenue in the South Park District.
Spanning more than 33,000 square feet, John Reed brings together fitness, music and design. Members receive unlimited training opportunities from free weights, cardio, functional and machine-strength training with top-of-line equipment as well as an array of boutique-style classes with dedicated instructors leading cycling, HIIT, Pilates, barre, dance and yoga.
The 31 worldwide locations have their own style and personality reflective of the culturally rich neighborhoods in which they are set. The Downtown LA one plays on the “concrete jungle” nickname and offers a jungle-themed journey with design elements throughout the space.
Art highlights include original pieces by LA’s internationally recognized artist Robert Vargas, Berlin’s street art duo Ron Miller, and LA-based abstract artist Jaime Guerrero.
Combing hi-fi with fitness, the club hosts live DJs local and international five days a week. Its signature DJ-driven workout, Boost Club, is a group-class experience. The workout combines the best of strength, agility, endurance and core training and arranges them to the rhythm and the beats of the music to move and motivate. Members also have access to the club’s curated collection of music through the free John Reed Radio App.
Furthermore, members have unlimited access to amenities from the Snooze Room and Sauna to relax in post-workout, stylish locker rooms with Dyson hair dryers and salon quality hair and body care. Open to the public, John Reed’s Juice Bar offers handcrafted smoothies, cold-pressed juices and grab-and-go healthy snack options.
Memberships are $100 per month. It is open from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday to Sunday.
Info: https://us.johnreed.fitness
Downtown bake sale
Grand Central Market is hosting a bake sale from Monday, March 29, to Sunday, April 4, benefiting Children’s Hospital’s sixth annual Make March Matter campaign.
Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign where notable talent — along with top businesses and organizations across fashion, fitness and food — rally together to support the hospital throughout March. During the last five years, they have raised more than $7 million, worked with 260 partners, and hosted 139 events.
Preorder a pastry box online filled with sweets from popular LA bakeries and chefs the week of March 29 to pick up curbside at Grand Central Market that weekend.
Participating bakeries include Alexander Bakes, East Los Sweets, The Donut Man, Fat & Flour, Friends & Family, Go Get Em Tiger, Just What I Kneaded, Laroolou, Republique and Viva Los Cupcakes.