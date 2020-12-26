UBS hires three financial advisers
UBS Wealth Management USA hired three financial advisers, including Carl Nelson, who will be based Downtown.
“We’re committed to being the firm of choice for best-in-class advisers, and all three of them exhibit the same culture of excellence that drives us to go above and beyond for our clients,” said Justin Frame CFP, Los Angeles/Orange County market head at UBS Wealth Management USA.
Frame joined UBS six months ago after 24-plus years at Morgan Stanley. Since joining the firm, he has actively been working to hire financial advisers with strong local roots. Nelson is no exception.
Nelson has more than 16 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins UBS as senior vice president-wealth management. He has significant private banking experience, focusing on UHNW individuals and families, and attended Cal State Northridge. Nelson will join the Summit Wealth Management Group at UBS, a signature team of seven financial advisors in the Downtown LA office.
Koreatown shopping center sold
CBRE announced the $57.5 million sale of the 80,046-square-foot shopping center in Los Angeles’s Koreatown to a private investment company.
Michael Shustak, Derrick Moore, Chris Caras and Phillip Sample with CBRE’s Downtown Los Angeles office represented the seller, a private developer.
California Marketplace, a three-story retail property located in Koreatown at 450 S. Western Avenue, is anchored by a Korean grocery store and features an adjacent four-level parking structure. At the time of sale, the property was 86% leased to 25 tenants, including Gaju Market, Pacific City Bank, Myungrang Hot Dog and BMB Medical.
“Despite the unprecedented turmoil in the retail market brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to see strong demand for well-located, high-quality, grocery-anchored retail shopping centers,” Moore said.
The team was successful in selling the project almost 10% above the asking price, given the strength of grocery stores during this pandemic.
“The public’s needs have been changing during COVID-19, and this center has been successfully able to adapt to these dynamic conditions, including increased grocery store traffic and use of common areas for dining,” Shustak said. “This open-air design also allowed social distancing through the use of escalators and parking structure entry points, increasing its utility beyond that of the usual multi-level center or indoor mall seen in Koreatown.”
He added, “The excellent teamwork and communication between the sales team and the trustee Richard Laski of Wilshire Partners and his attorney Aram Ordubegian of Arent Fox were essential in closing this transaction successfully.”