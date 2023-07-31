The energy drink industry is buzzing with potential, boasting $7 billion in growth over the past five years.
Marquis, a family-owned AAPI-founded beverage brand jumped in on the game with a sparkling beverage made with a clean tri-blend of caffeine.
Most energy drinks and functional beverages pack 200 to 300 milligrams of caffeine per serving. Marquis offers 100 milligrams of caffeine. It is available via online purchase at drinkmarquis.com, in addition to select Target stores — including the Downtown location at 735 S. Figueroa Street — and local Erewhon Markets.
Co-founders and LA natives Christopher Lai and Danny Huang are leading the charge toward a clean caffeine revolution, infusing their Asian heritage into each 12-ounce can.
“About 90% of American adults drink caffeine every day,” Lai said.
“Our version of a caffeine drink is caffeine with benefits.”
Made with organic ingredients and without added sugars or calories, Marquis’ beverages are carefully calibrated with a blend of green tea, green coffee and yerba mate.
“We figured out a way to give consumers a natural balanced boost throughout the day with a fraction of the caffeine,” Huang said.
Additionally, all Marquis drinks contain antioxidants, and vitamins B and C.
“We wanted to be the anthesis of other energy drink companies,” Lai said.
“We wanted to do it better with our taste and style. Part of our message is responsible caffeine consumption, to rethink how you drink caffeine. It’s the most widely consumed drug on the planet. Most consumers don’t know that.”
Marquis’ core flavors include citrus yuzu, lychee peach, mango ginger, super berry and pineapple passion.
The launch of their newest flavor, lemon lavender brings a botanical-forward flavor to the brand’s creative flavor portfolio.
Marquis’ unique flavors are a testament to the founders’ “Asian-ness,” as Huang humorously describes it.
“Borrowing from our history, culture and own experiences we decided to pursue unusual flavor combinations,” Huang said. “These are flavors that are nostalgic for us and we wanted to share that with the people we love and the rest of the world.”
Huang said the reasons for starting the company were purely selfish.
“When we came up with the idea for Marquis initially, we were really just scratching our own itch,” Huang added.
“We were consuming tons of low-quality caffeine, and it just wasn’t sustainable. When Chris and I went out to find something better, we couldn’t find anything that we loved. Anything that tasted good was loaded with sugar and anything that wasn’t just didn’t taste good. Our mission became to create the most delicious and functional health-conscious caffeinated beverage possible.”
Despite not having experience in the beverage industry, the brothers-in-law fearlessly faced tough lessons and challenges along the way, focusing on scaling the product correctly and adopting a strategic go-to-market approach.
“Our current focus is our backyard, LA and SoCal,” Huang added.
“There are a lot of other major beverage companies that are headquartered in LA, but they aren’t from here. We are proud that we are a small, family-owned business, we are from LA and were certified Asian,” Lai added with a laugh. “We get to speak to our culture and share it, it’s very cool.”
Huang and Lai said being Downtown is important to them.
“I’ve lived in LA ever since I was 8 years old,” Huang said.
“I lived Downtown, specifically, for many years, in fact, it’s where I bought my first home. I love the creative energy and diversity of the neighborhood. In the past decade I’ve seen tons of innovation here, and we’re excited to be part of it”. The team noted that now, 30% of people who work Downtown live Downtown, a drastic change from the previous apocalyptic emptiness the neighborhood experienced. As Downtown Los Angeles continues its rebirth, locally owned businesses that establish a tie to the community help fan the flames of a resurgence.
“In this city, you can do anything; you just need a vision, self-confidence, opportunity … and many, many cans of Marquis.”
Marquis