With Californians told to stay home due to concerns over COVID-19, cannabis consumption has skyrocketed across the country. In Los Angeles, in particular, many types of cannabis retail brands are seeing spikes in consumer sales.
Shoogies, a new line of cannabis-infused sweeteners for baking, beverages (coffee, tea, cannabis cocktails) and other cooking uses, has seen a sharp increase in sales despite global economic turmoil.
“Like most brands in the cannabis industry, we’re starting to experience the economic instability associated with COVID-19,” said Doug Penman, CEO of the Los Angeles-based company. “But unlike other industries more closely tied to long supply chains and Asia, we’re actually seeing a significant uptick in sales (greater than 40%). Whenever there’s a downturn or a recession, consumers tend to look for products and services that can deliver a break from the anxiety and alleviate the stress. Those tend to be entertainment brands, alcohol and cannabis, that can integrate into your existing life without you changing your behavior. Shoogies anticipates that greater sales will come for cannabis-infused edibles, and less for inhaled products.”
Other types of edibles are also seeing a surge because COVID-19 is a pulmonary disease and doctors are asking patients to avoid combustion and inhalation products.
Calexo, a new Los Angeles-based cannabis beverage that blends nano-emulsified THC with juices, botanicals and sparkling water, hopes people will turn to it as an alcohol alternative. According to a company spokesperson, although the brand launched in March, Calexo delivery sales through Sweet Flower have spiked considerably during the last few weeks. The popular dispensary and delivery service even sold out of the fizzy cannabis beverages.
Dispensaries, especially those in Southern California, have been the point of contact for most consumers, with many offering newly minted delivery services to better appease customers and keep staff safe.
March and Ash, an upscale dispensary chain in San Diego and Imperial counties, feels it has a responsibility to its community to stay open and clean—not only to offer the best service but also to offer customers another alternative to the illicit market.
“March and Ash serves thousands of patients with medical cannabis throughout the San Diego and Imperial Valley region. We also know the illegal operators will leave their doors open under any conditions. Our employees have stepped up to ensure we can continue to provide our community with legal and safe access to medical cannabis,” said this dispensary’s public affairs director, Spencer Andrews.
“We understand our ability to remain open is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to move with great diligence and care. That starts with taking care of the people on the front lines. We’ve made significant operational changes mirroring practices adopted by the grocery industry, and we recently enacted a $2-an-hour wage increase across all employees.”
It has seen increased sales as well, but has noted that the initial rush has died down and sales have returned to pre-crisis levels.
The experience at March and Ash echoes similarly to that of Downtown Los Angeles’ dispensaries. John, a budtender at LitCo, who refused to give his last name, said it’s been a wild ride over the past few weeks.
“I was working when the city ordered people to stay at home,” John said about the order to shelter in place, which came down on March 19.
“It was crazy. People just started streaming in, and I hadn’t even heard what happened yet.”
Since then, LitCo has switched to curbside pickup and delivery—something he “never imagined” would happen. Though foot traffic is light, seeing as people are quarantining and there can only be 10 people in the store at one given time, he has seen plenty of activity with delivery and pickup. He also said hoarding and stockpiling, which were commonplace activities just two weeks ago, have largely stopped.
What’s clear, though, is that there has been a clear bump in the industry across the board. Robert Weakley, CEO and co-founder of Salinas -based Indus Holdings, a vertically integrated cannabis company that has its hands in everything from cultivation to distribution and inbetween, has also enjoyed the growth.
“We’ve always found success in marketing and distributing our brands to California cannabis consumers, but recently we’ve begun to see increased demand specifically for our flower brands, including Cypress Cannabis and House Weed, as well as our concentrate products,” he explained.
He also offered his take on why people are increasingly turning to cannabis.
“In times of uncertainty, recreational consumers are obviously looking for ways to reduce stress, relax and focus on something other than the current crisis.”