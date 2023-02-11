Restaurateur and famed pizzaiolo Chris Bianco doesn’t believe in the perfect pizza. “I think that’s the problem right now with a lot of things that are self-proclaimed ‘the best’ or ‘the perfect’ whatever,” said Bianco. It’s more personal for him, “rarely does one size fit all in that way…. It’s important that we identify things we like, whether (the pizza is) crispy, thick, thin, Neapolitan, New York, or a hybrid.” Bianco gravitates toward pizzas that remind him of home: New York-style, Italian, and woodfire.
This is the philosophy that Bianco brings to all his restaurants, including the Phoenix lunchtime eatery and sandwich shop, Pane Bianco, which will open its LA location at Row DTLA in March or early April this year.
The announcement follows an eventful year for Bianco, which included a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur; opening his first LA-based pizzeria, Pizzeria Bianco, last June; and landing a spot on the Netflix series, “Chef’s Table: Pizza.”
Bianco was born in The Bronx and later moved to Ossining in Upstate New York, where he made his first foray into the pizza business at thirteen, working at pizzerias after school. He eventually made his way to Phoenix, where he began his pizza empire in the back corner of a grocery store in 1988.
The LA Pane Bianco location will join the ranks of Pizzeria Bianco in LA and his four other Phoenix restaurants, including two Pizzeria Bianco establishments, Pane Bianco Phoenix and Tratto, an upscale diner spot.
The menu will reflect much of the Phoenix location with many of the same focaccia sandwiches, salads, and convenient takeaway pizza slices. Many dishes will feature his organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes grown in Northern California. Bianco is currently developing some menu items that will be unique to LA and hints at “some new twists” to the existing menu.
Patrons can expect sandwiches like classic crab, soppressata, mozzarella basil, sweet aged provolone and roasted pepper, along with New York-style pizzas and market grab-and-go salads.
Bianco’s hope for the opening is that Pizzeria Bianco and Pane Bianco will function in a synergy that will allow customers to experience two different yet connected dining experiences, pizza and wine at Pizzeria Bianco for a sit-down dinner and a focaccia sandwich on the way to a show Downtown. The opening will allow Pizzeria Bianco to convert into a fully all-day wood-fired pizzeria, similar to the original Phoenix location. For Bianco coming to LA was a natural progression for his business.
“I love (LA),” he said. “There’s a great restaurant scene … as far as diversity, the level and types of cuisine, and exciting young chefs and old chefs — ones in the middle. I mean, it’s just an amazing place to find inspiration and good food.”
For those who come to Pane Bianco and any of his restaurants, Bianco wants people to feel the care put into every dish, recipe and ingredient.
“I try to do things at the highest level that I can provide, from the best sources that I can procure and find, try to make things as delicious as I can, and provide hospitality at a high level,” Bianco said. “Hopefully, people feel things are as special as intended — it’s not just about opening restaurants.”
Pizzeria Bianco in Los Angeles
WHERE: 1320 E. Seventh Street No. 100, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-372-5155, pizzeriabianco.com