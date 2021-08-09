As part of City National Bank’s continued growth, it has opened a new branch on Bunker Hill in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, where it has had a presence for nearly 55 years.
The bank has also opened a new office in Downtown Santa Monica.
These are the first new branches City National has opened in 2021; the bank has opened seven new branches since the start of the pandemic, including five on the East Coast in 2020.
“Downtown Los Angeles is a strong and resilient community, and we’re looking forward to helping clients be a part of the recovery,” said Erich Klein, senior vice president and head of branch strategy and innovation at City National.
Downtown Los Angeles was in the middle of a decadeslong revitalization that was effectively halted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. Now that LA businesses have begun opening up again and many anticipate a return to the city’s former level of activity, City National’s objective is to better serve businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals as the economy reopens.
The Downtown Los Angeles location is a relocation of the bank’s previous Bunker Hill branch. City National’s new Bunker Hill branch is located at City National 2CAL (350 S. Grand Avenue), adding to the company’s existing 300,000 square feet of office space at that location. City National first leased 11 floors at Two California Plaza in December 2016, and the company has had a major presence in Downtown Los Angeles since 1967.
The new branch was designed to create a contemporary experience in line with the values of the organization. Visually, the branch is a glass box located in the main lobby of City National 2CAL with its own entryway. Two California Plaza has been updated and refreshed during the pandemic as well, and City National’s new location is in close proximity to the new retail locations and restaurants that have opened there.
Peter Smith, vice president with City National’s Personal and Business Banking division, has been named branch manager. Smith brings more than 16 years of financial services experience to his role at City National, where he leads the team of seasoned financial experts to help clients meet their financial goals. Smith joined City National in April 2020 from OneWest Bank, where he was a branch manager for nearly eight years.
“In 2018, City National became the first company with prominent buildingtop signage on two major skyscrapers in Downtown Los Angeles: City National 2CAL and City National Plaza,” Klein said. “Moving our Bunker Hill branch to City National 2CAL further strengthens our brand presence in the building and provides clients with a premier branch experience.”
The Santa Monica location is the bank’s second in that area. The first, located in the Water Garden (1620 26th Street), reopened on July 12, after it was remodeled during the pandemic.
Jennifer Rueda, senior vice president and group branch manager with City National’s Personal and Business Banking division, has been chosen to lead both Santa Monica locations. Rueda is based in Santa Monica and works directly with clients and colleagues to deliver personalized service to entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners and their families. Prior to joining City National, Rueda was a branch manager at U.S. Bank for four years.
“It was important for us to have a presence in Downtown Santa Monica and be part of the walkable downtown core that the city is developing,” Klein said. “We especially wanted to build our presence there so we could better serve small businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals as the economy reopens. Santa Monica draws more than 8 million visitors a year, and we’re excited to support our clients as they drive activity in the area.”
The branches are opening in line with the latest state and local pandemic requirements, and all are following health and safety best practices.
“These new and renovated branches in Downtown LA and Santa Monica are a symbol of City National’s commitment to providing clients with premier banking services and experiences,” said Scott Witter, executive vice president and head of Personal and Business Banking at City National. “The bank was founded in this community more than 67 years ago, and we remain fully committed to serving the best interests of our clients and colleagues throughout Los Angeles.”