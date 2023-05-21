Since its founding in 2010, the popular plant-based milk company Califia Farms has stayed close to home.
The company recently moved into its new office in the Maxwell Coffee Building, a historic production facility built in 1924. It has since been turned into a mixed-use complex in Downtown’s Arts District, just a few blocks from where Califia Farms started. Outgrowing its previous office, Califia Farms enlisted the firm SLAM Collaborative to design its new space.
The nearly 30,000-square-foot headquarters was designed during the pandemic with a hybrid working model in mind and features an open concept and multipurpose layout to accommodate approximately 200 staff members.
Intentionally located on the ground floor, the office has an indoor-outdoor feel, intensified by large windows, skylights and roll-up garage doors that open up to a patio, extending the office into Downtown’s streetscape. As a growing brand, it was important for Califia Farms to foster a connection with the neighborhood and engage directly with the community. Colorful murals by local artists throughout the office pay homage to the area.
“Designing an office space for one of the country’s fastest-growing startups is akin to creating the blueprint for their next achievement,” lead SLAM designer Alexis Dennis-Huether said. “The magnitude of impact that a new office space can bring to a company with a mission as clear as Califia Farms is limitless. As we embarked on designing this space amidst the pandemic, we recognized the importance of agility in creating a workspace that not only meets the evolving needs of Califia Farms’ employees but also supported their fast growth.”
In a pre-pandemic world, where many jobs have gone online, intentional spaces are increasingly important. “The physical space is never going to go away,” Dennis-Huether said.” Most forward-thinking companies understand the importance of team building and coming together in terms of developing innovation and not just increased productivity.” Recent studies have shown that in-office employees are 25% more likely to engage in career development activities like mentoring and formal training.
With hybrid working in mind, the SLAM team wanted to create open, multi-use spaces for flexibility and collaboration. It was important for the team to develop an active and engaging environment, never feeling empty, no matter how many employees are in the office on any given day.
While most desks are assigned, 15% of the workstations are dedicated to hoteling, allowing employees to reserve open seating and move around the office. For seamless hybrid meetings, offices and meeting rooms are equipped with high-quality video conferencing interfaces.
Large amenity spaces in the office include a tasting room, which serves as a development and research space, along with a reception and café area staffed with a barista. The two-level café serves as an office hub for meeting and socializing. Employees can also partake in soft-serve ice cream and Califia’s newest offerings served by an in-house barista, who crafts coffee-based beverages using Califia’s plant-based milks and creamers.
“As soon as you step inside the office, you’re transported to the inviting ambiance of a bustling café. Rather than being greeted by a traditional receptionist, there’s a friendly barista, setting the tone for a unique and memorable experience. This entrance creates an impactful first impression that perfectly captures the brand’s bold and playful personality,” Dennis-Huether said.
The tasting room, a hallmark of the office, is a multipurpose room equipped with kitchen appliances — an electric cooktop and a refrigerator — and the technology of a meeting room. The room is a creative space for research and development, where staff members concoct, test and perfect products. It also doubles as a space for breakout meetings, team activities and lunch preparation.
“Whenever I visit the office, I’m always so impressed by the energy that permeates the space, as well as the inventive ways in which employees utilize the various areas,” Dennis-Huether explained. “The tasting room, for example, seems to have a magnetic quality, providing an opportunity for staff to forge connections with one another and the company’s products. This not only reinforces the idea of Califia as a warm and welcoming place but also speaks to the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and engaging environment that encourages health, wellness and creativity.”