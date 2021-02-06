Harley Frankel has dedicated his career to improving education. He led the National Head Start program, was involved in the federal student financial aid program, served as a senior executive for the Children’s Defense Fund and helped the Carter administration select the first secretary of education.
Now almost 80 years old, Frankel is preparing to retire from College Match, the DTLA nonprofit that helps talented students from low-income families get into and graduate from the nation’s top colleges and universities. His legacy will be celebrated with a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with the creation of the Harley Frankel Scholarship Fund.
Frankel moved to California to work in professional sports with the owner of the Portland Trailblazers, who lived in Los Angeles. Frankel served as the team’s general manager.
“I’d fly up every week and spend two to three days up there,” he said. “I did that for about 12 years. I also worked in Major League Soccer.”
Frankel made sure his children had a good education but realized other kids didn’t have that opportunity. He then founded College Match.
“My children had enormous advantages,” he said. “I worked hard to help my children get what they need. I realized we should start a program for low-income kids in LA.”
College Match focuses exclusively on low-income students with strong academic records at participating high schools. The students in the program are eager — they’ve already jumped through many hoops to get this far in their high school careers. For every dollar raised, College Match generates a return on investment of 2,000% in total financial assistance for its students.
To help teens get admitted to the top schools, Frankel hired accomplished SAT instructors, who makes a living teaching private school kids.
“We started small,” he said about College Match. “Then word got around quickly.”
At College Match, students are assigned a dedicated college counselor to guide them through the process from application to graduation.
About 95% of College Match’s students are admitted to a top 50 school. SAT scores increase by an average of 344 points (under the old SAT). Six students have been admitted to eight-year Brown Medical School.
College Match boasts six Fulbright Scholars and 40 Gates Millennium Scholars, which covers undergrad and graduate financial needs.
“We’re very proud of that,” Frankel said.
Frankel’s successor is executive director Erica Rosales, who helped start the first charter high school in LA. After graduating from Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, she attended Wellesley College. She went on to earn her master’s in education from UCLA.
“She is marvelous,” he said. “She runs the program a lot better than I ever did. She has great management skills. I couldn’t be happier for her to be taking over the program. I am delighted with Erica. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
He doesn’t have plans yet for his retirement, but he is hoping to pen an autobiography for a special audience.
“I’d like to do it for my own kids, who are in their high 30s now,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great jobs. I may write that for them.”