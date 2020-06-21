LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section is investigating a June 8 fire at a 12,000-square-foot commercial building that spread to a produce market in the 800 block of Kohler Street Downtown.
The afternoon fire forced customers to evacuate the area. Twenty minutes after the fire started, 112 LAFD firefighters, under the leadership of Assistant Chief Timothy Ernst, arrived on scene and dubbed the blaze a major emergency incident.
“Due to the extreme fire conditions, crews are getting water on the fire from the exterior prior to making an interior attack. There are multiple bays within this structure which have heavy fire,” LAFD said in an alert.
High winds made extinguishing the blaze difficult, as did the heavy equipment and debris that filled the building. To move the equipment and debris, firefighters performed an overhaul operation.
The fire caused parts of the commercial building’s roof and a wall to collapse. Two trucks outside of the building burned as well.
To save a second building from the blaze, multiple companies were placed along the alley between them.
LAFD firefighters extinguished the fire in one hour and 41 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene overnight to contain hotspots and clear the equipment and debris. No injuries were reported.