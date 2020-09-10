First Entertainment Credit Union and the Los Angeles Lakers launched the Lakers debit card as part of their multiyear sponsorship agreement.
Separately, First Entertainment and power forward Anthony Davis entered into an individual sponsorship arrangement in March, when Davis stepped into the role of the institution’s first official brand ambassador with an ad campaign and TV spot titled “All Dreams Apply Here.” Both of these sponsorship arrangements are first steps in expanding First Entertainment’s brand story within the local Los Angeles lifestyle and entertainment space, and the Lakers-branded affinity debit card allows First Entertainment members to bring their passion for the team to their finances.
First Entertainment members can sign up for the First Entertainment Lakers debit card at FirstEnt.org/Lakers.
“Further establishing the relationship between the Lakers organization and First Entertainment is an endeavor we don’t take lightly, especially in a time when we’re missing events that have long played a critical part in creating a sense of community and home for Lakers fans,” said Amondo Redmond, chief marketing officer at First Entertainment Credit Union.
“The Lakers debit card is another way for us to tap into the rich legacy of both the Lakers and First Entertainment organizations while giving our passionate and creative membership a way to express their love for one of the greatest teams to ever play the game.”
Davis said he was looking for ways to build stronger connections to the city and Lakers fans.
“First Entertainment has been a great partner for me in exploring ways to support the community,” Davis said. “First Entertainment’s Lakers debit card presents a way for all of us to celebrate the partnership that has brought so many of us together, no matter where we are or where we’re from.”
As part of the overall Lakers sponsorship, First Entertainment and the Lakers are also working to increase awareness of the importance of financial literacy and responsibility and will soon launch initiatives that aim to educate students and young adults.