Curbivore founder Harry Campbell said the name of his business is ever so relevant. After all, restaurants and delivery services for other products are moving to the curb.
“It’s not just the act of eating or drinking on the street or sidewalk, but a reflection that curb space is limited, and cities and businesses must work together to equitably share these prized pieces of real estate,” Campbell said.
Curbivore has invited restaurateurs, retailers, city leaders and technology thinkers to speak about bouncing back from the pandemic during its March 4 conference in Downtown LA.
“The pandemic (sent) demands to the curb,” he said. “Takeout orders and restaurants were using space on the curb. Uber, Lyft and Amazon, everyone wants a piece of the curb.”
The conference revolves around the effect of these changes. Programming will be focused on three key areas: food delivery and technology, restaurants and retailers, and the policy leaders in charge of it all. Campbell said folks will be flying in from around the world but there will also be a strong contingent of LA-based executives, investors, speakers and companies.
“I just got an email from a restaurateur saying he owned two Vietnamese restaurants that are takeout only. He didn’t know how to hire drivers or where to go from here,” Campbell explained.
“I’m hearing a lot of these stories and about the high fees. A lot of cities are trying to regulate or cap the fees. What a lot of these restaurant owners don’t realize is opportunities, technology and solutions are at their fingertips.”
Some of the LA-based speakers include Upfront Ventures’ Mark Suster, Canter’s legend/Nextbite CEO Alex Canter, LADOT GM Seleta Reynolds, Parking Legend and UCLA Professor Donald Shoup, Shef CEO Joey Grassia, Fast AF CEO Lee Hnetink and JOKR COO Aspa Lekka.
“If you’re in mobility or the transportation world, Donald Shoup is the ‘parking god,’” he said.
“We’ll also have a number of innovative activations, vehicles and hardware on display: including a lunchtime drone delivery from LA-based Flyby, mobile kitchen on site (Ziki, Texino-LA-based manufacturer with two huge factories in Chinatown), emerging vehicles (Arcimoto’s three-wheeled “Deliverator” EVs; Automoto’s mobile delivery vehicles, Robomart’s autonomous store, scooters from Wheels and Pico, delivery robots from Tortoise, Coco and Serve.)
Curbivore Conference
WHEN: 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Friday March 4
WHERE: 1061 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
COST: $349 for early bird until Feb. 28,
$495 general admission afterward
INFO: curbivore.co