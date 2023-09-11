DTLA Michelin-starred bistro Camphor recently launched an exclusive DoorDash menu to bring upscale culinary experiences to Angelenos’ doors.
“We are thrilled to launch this limited menu in collaboration with DoorDash, enabling us to bring the Camphor experience directly to our patrons’ homes,” chef Max Boonthanakit said.
“Our team has poured passion and creativity into every dish, ensuring that each one captures the essence of Camphor’s culinary excellence.”
The 10-item menu is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to Thursday on DoorDash. Boonthanakit said it will continue indefinitely through the Arts District restaurant.
Among the dishes are radicchio salad ($18); the bread and butter ($17); and the seasonal croque monsieur ($27) made with truffle aioli, comté cheese, smoked ham and iberico ham.
New items include Camphor chaat salad ($18), a blend of chopped iceberg lettuce, mint, tamarind and yogurt chutneys, combined with tomatoes, chickpeas, sev, black olives, onions and Comté cheese.
For the burger aficionados, Camphor serves Le Burger ($20), an all-beef patty served on house-made buns, accompanied by caramelized onions and a house remoulade sauce.
Le Cheeseburger ($22) adds Gouda cheese. Additionally, the menu features its signature Ki-oui slush ($13), which debuted at Camphor’s Coachella pop-up in April.
Developed by No. 8 Hospitality Group, Camphor offers, on its regular menu, too, shareable small plates, heartier mains, Instagrammable desserts, classic cocktails with a French twist, and a selection of French and European wines to pair.
Boonthanakit and his business partner, Lijo George, met in Bangkok. They were part of the opening team for the contemporary French fine dining restaurant Blue by Alain DuCasse.
“We just got along,” Boonthanakit said. “Then, Lijo asked if I had any connections to the United States or Australia. I didn’t know anyone in Australia, but we could connect with someone in LA. We made it work.”
The menu is a nod to both chefs’ global upbringing, as the spices come from George’s hometown, Kerala in Southern India.
“Even the black pepper from there adds different flavor to the dishes,” Boonthanakit said. “That’s what helps differentiate us. It takes like it’s not from LA. It’s mostly French and that’s what we love to cook and eat. We have very slight Asian influences from our backgrounds. He’s from India and I’m half Thai and Chinese. It is a great partnership.”
Camphor
923 E. Third Street, Suite 109, Los Angeles
213-626-8888
camphor.la