A Downtown LA Ritz-Carlton penthouse has been listed for $7.3 million by Nicholas P. O’Malley, an agent affiliated with the Pacific Palisades office of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Located at 900 W. Olympic Boulevard, Unit 44G, the three-bedroom and four-bathroom penthouse is a short distance from various entertainment venues, like LA Live, which includes dozens of restaurants; clubs; the Staples Center for Lakers, Clippers or Kings games; the Nokia Theater for concerts; and the Grammy Museum.
“Synonymous with luxury, the Ritz-Carlton truly lives up to its reputation, providing unrivaled lavish amenities and envy-inducing views of Downtown Los Angeles,” O’Malley said.
Perched high in the sky, penthouse 44G boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a contemporary chef’s kitchen featuring Gaggenau appliances, and custom lighting fixtures.
The sprawling, single-story, approximately 4,300-square-foot unit spans from edge to edge of the iconic building, offering breathtaking views to the ocean, mountains and city. The ultra-private master suite has a separate entrance and dual walk-in closets. The unrivaled amenities include 24-hour concierge and valet, room service, a rooftop pool and cabanas, a fitness center, the champion’s sky lounge, a wine-tasting room, a five-star spa and a salon, as well as private security.
