Verlen Mitchell approached his family about opening a Downtown shipping business, and they showed one emotion: disappointment.
“My parents were really upset and disappointed that I would walk away from such a good job and salary where I had already been promoted a few times,” said Mitchell, who was working in IT for the government. “But there was something inside me that believed I could do this.”
Two years ago, he opened Fast & Easy (F&E) Shipping Services at 225 E. 12th Street. Soon thereafter, he parlayed his IT knowledge into an app that was better suited to the package and delivery—freight—community.
Already in development in 2019, the recent launch of Ship District coincided with the onset of COVID-19.
Ship District is a PC/iOS/Android application that connects people sending packages with drivers ready to deliver them on demand. The timing was perfect, as consumers are relying more on the delivery of food, prescriptions and medical supplies.
“Ship District came from the store in Downtown LA,” Mitchell said.
“There is more need for this service right now than likely any time before. Individuals and business owners want to print postage for parcels and packages conveniently from their phones, homes or offices and then have those items delivered to the service providers right away.”
Mitchell is hoping to take the app national because he thinks it’s something that’s needed.
“It would help with businesses that don’t have the same edge that the Fashion District has as far as having a bunch of trucks coming through every day to have their packages picked up,” Mitchell said.
He’s particularly had interest in the Midwest, thanks to his Instagram posts.
“I really owe my success to my parents,” said the native Angeleno. “They’ve been helping me through this whole thing. They were disappointed at first, but they came around and are very supportive.
“I followed in their footsteps and I got a government job myself that was six figures. I was a senior network systems analyst when I quit to pursue opening my own business.”
Unbeknownst to Mitchell, his desire to take the leap toward entrepreneurship in September 2018 appears to coincide with a national trend whereby young African American men are striking out on their own. According to a state of small business survey conducted by Guidant Financial, 2018 saw a major uptick in the launch of businesses by African American small-business owners. Specifically, the survey noted a 400% increase in a year-over-year period between 2017 and 2018.
The study also indicated that African American businesses were more likely launched by men, who accounted for upward of 62% compared to women.
Business at the store and the app has been fruitful—even during the pandemic.
“We’re considered an essential service,” he said. “We put up signs about wearing masks. Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen a pretty good volume of customers coming back. There’s a buildup of people who needed to ship things.”
Mitchell said he never dreamed of owning his own business, but the journey has been interesting.
“It’s way more exciting than I thought, especially with the challenges I face,” he said. “I don’t have a background in shipping. I had to study a lot. I’m learning through every experience. I’m making a difference.”