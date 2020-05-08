Los Angeles is a city of roughly 3.99 million people. Of that population, about 19.1% is impoverished, according to the 2020 Census Bureau. And during this quarantine, impoverished, older folks and minorities are the ones most in need. Fortunately for them, Everytable, a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, is there to help.
Along with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Everytable has set up an Emergency Senior Meals Response program. Every Wednesday, Everytable and the mayor’s office deliver free meals to LA residents who are 60 and older. For people who are not, Everytable has set up a hotline at 213-263-5226 that people can call if they are in need of food.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Everytable had nine established restaurants around Los Angeles and was serving people in food deserts. These people needed accessible food that was quick to get, cheap and healthy.
“The mission of Everytable is to be the healthy alternative to McDonald’s,” said CEO Sam Polk.
Today, while seven out of nine of Everytable’s restaurants remain closed, they are putting out more meals than ever. During the past few months they have delivered 1.5 million meals to the people of LA Before the virus Everytable was serving about 30,000 meals a week.
Monica Rutkowski, the marketing director, said they are putting out about 100,000 meals a week. A majority of those meals are going to college students, homeless people and seniors who are not able to get to grocery stores safely or easily.
That thought forced the company to shift its business model. But head chef Zach Thomas isn’t concerned.
“We’ve been trying to make our menu work as hard as it can,” Thomas said. “At first we were repurposing and combining recipes in our current deck, but since then, we’ve also brought on some consulting chefs to help handle the increased request for variety as we’ve had to pivot to focus on our subscription business and the new LAHSA shelter hotel contacts we’ve picked up in the last few weeks. We’ve increased the frequency we release menu items and also incorporated” a dedicated senior-focused menu to handle the demand for new menu items for the thousands of seniors trapped in their homes.”
In addition to the new hires, Everytable is launching 30 new menu items in the coming weeks. The new items will appeal to the elderly and those in shelters, Thomas explained.
Everytable’s takeaway is “people still need to eat,” Thomas said. “Moreover, they need to feel like we care enough to prepare beautiful, well-thought-out meals for them. That is not lost on our team. With every new meal we create, we carry the attitude with us that whoever is eating our food should feel that we cared enough to make it as if we were in their homes, sitting at the table with them. Even though there are thousands of them. There’s always enough food to go around, and we’re happy to make it.”