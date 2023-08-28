In recent years, the South Park neighborhood, best known for the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center, has grown into a thriving and rapidly expanding residential district. South Park has joined the ranks of other flourishing LA communities, with the grand opening of its first official farmers market on July 29.
“South Park is beloved as a Downtown neighborhood where people can live in close proximity to the energy and excitement,” said Nolan A. Marshall III, executive director of the South Park BID. “The farmers market is one more reason for residents to be excited about being a part of the engaged community we’re building together in Downtown Los Angeles.”
The South Park Farmers Market, presented by South Park Business Improvement District in collaboration with Farm Habit, which runs six additional markets in LA and Orange County, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, rain or shine on Grand Avenue between 11th Street and Olympic Boulevard.
The market features 25 to 35 local vendors peddling free-range meat, artisanal foods, handmade craft items and, of course, locally grown produce. Live music from local musicians serenades shoppers who might stop by booths selling a variety of homemade hummus, flavors of New Orleans with jambalaya and gumbo or succulent ripe off-the-tree seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Farm Habit, formerly Farmer Mark, has been operating markets in LA for over 14 years. “Farmers markets are the new town squares,” said Mark Anderson, founder of Farm Habit. “This is where neighbors still bump into one another — in person. Grocery shopping can be a weekly chore or a moment of joy, walking in the open air, buying directly from farmers and small business owners while listening to live music.”
This is the area’s first official farmers market. An attempt a few years earlier amounted to less than a dozen vendors congregating in a parking lot. “It did not last very long,” Marshall explained. “But the community has been requesting and needing a farmers market for quite some time.”
Urban centers and downtowns were built around marketplaces for centuries as community focal points. Although farmers markets are often viewed as “status symbols” for affluent communities, “they’re also returning to the roots of how community organized around markets as a central organizing function,” Marshall said.
Already, the market has a stronghold in the community, with 70% of attendees coming from within four blocks of the market. “The market represents an opportunity for neighbors to come out and experience community as much as it is sort of an opportunity to demonstrate the economic vitality of the neighborhood,” Marshall explained. “It is a great opportunity to see neighbors. And I think we’re still in that post-pandemic period where people crave being around others.”
For Marshall, the hope is that the South Park Farmers Market continues to grow, becoming a destination for all of Downtown’s 80,000 residents in addition to the thousands of students at USC. In the future, the market may see a designated dog play area and partnerships with some of the movers and shakers in the community, like the Grammy Museum and California Hospital Medical Center and the slew of sports teams and entertainers who call LA Live home.
South Park Farmers Market
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
WHERE: 1099 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: farmhabit.com