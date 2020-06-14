Factory Place Hospitality Group, which owns The Factory Kitchen, BRERA Ristorante and sixth+mill pizzeria, is taking the first step toward reopening with a weekly to-go dinner service called “Under One Roof.”
“While we hope that we are allowed to reopen our dining rooms soon, we are continuing to work diligently to make sure that we provide our customers and employees with safe environments and access to heart-warming foods,” said Matteo Ferdinandi, CEO of Factory Place Hospitality Group.
“Meanwhile, as the community complies with the stay-at-home order, we hope this takeaway service creates a comforting and safe at-home dining experience for all.”
Led by Ferdinandi and executive chef and business partner Angelo Auriana, the three Los Angeles establishments will offer the most-popular dishes from each restaurant on one menu and under one roof.
The menu will also include wine pairing suggestions, cocktail kits and Chef Angelo’s homemade fresh pasta, dry pasta, classic sauces by the pint, and other unique pantry items.
Each week, the menu items will change, and details will be announced every Friday prior on Tock. The menu selections will also be available on each individual restaurant website.
The contactless to-go service will be available at the sixth+mill pizzeria-BRERA Ristorante kitchen located at 1331 E. Sixth Street, and pickup will be located in the adjacent parking lot. The to-go offerings will be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with pickup times available between 3 and 8 p.m.