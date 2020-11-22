East Coast-based FOCO is continuing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series celebration with a series of bobbleheads, gaiters and other memorabilia.
“We’ve been a licensee with MLB for close to 20 years,” said Matthew Katz, licensing director.
“Whenever there’s a team that hasn’t won in a long time, it’s exciting to be part of that hot market. I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been through a few of them—the Red Sox breaking the curse, Cubs and the Dodgers after a 30-something-year draught.”
This collection includes apparel, plush toys, accessories, bags, ornaments and collectible bobbleheads, featuring stars like Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Walker Buehler, Will Smith and Corey Seager.
The bobbleheads feature commemorative Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series champions bases and nameplates in the front.
The collection also features face covers, backpacks, a gaiter scarf, an acrylic scarf, light-up beanie, commemorative gnome, World Series trophy paperweight and holiday items.
“We’re licensed for a lot of different product lines,” Katz said. “Bobbleheads are core products that we make every year. We come out with a championship series, holding the trophies.”
The turnaround was quick, but Katz said his team planned accordingly.
“We try to get the molds early,” he said. “The bodies are all relatively the same, holding the trophies. The bodies are started ahead of time. The factories work out the details and the paint based on the winner, as soon as they’re determined.
“We work on the different player heads ahead of time to get them correct so we can basically hit the ground running when the winner is determined.”
Katz said other designs will be rolled out exclusively on FOCO.com. They play out key moments that happened throughout the series, including those involving Betts.
“We have a couple different Mookie Betts concepts in the works,” he said.
“We try to celebrate moments and recreate something that happened on the field—one of his amazing catches or the one home run when he rounded the bases with the fist pump and the roaring scream. We might try to capture that. It’s something we started doing when the Red Sox won. We try to highlight a couple key guys and key moments.”
Besides the bobbleheads, the sugar skull products have played well with the LA fanbase, he said. Therefore, FOCO will release a couple championship designs incorporating that theme.
“We also have a lot of fun apparel,” he added about non-Day of the Dead-inspired products. “We do ugly Christmas sweaters. We have a couple different ornaments that have done well. We have a little trophy ornament and a couple of other designs, pending approval.
“We have a fun button-down shirt celebrating the Dodgers World Series championship, draw-string backpacks and garden gnomes. The best-selling item on our website is a replica 12-inch trophy made out of metal.”
Katz said FOCO will look to expand the product assortment as time goes on. He does take customers’ comments on social media @FOCOusa into consideration.
“We try to create as many special items as we can,” Katz said. “We tell everyone to check back in a couple weeks and they’ll see some new items. The face masks are one of the items that have really taken off this year, unfortunately. Due to everything going on with the pandemic, we have officially licensed face coverings.”
FOCO provided the Dodgers with World Series champion face coverings, but that changed when Turner was pulled from game seven before the eighth inning when it was revealed he had COVID-19.
“FOCO was the provider for the officially licensed masks and gaiters the team was wearing throughout the season—the ones that featured the Dodgers logo,” he said. “It was us and a couple other companies. We were supposed to have the championship one out on the field, but they decided to go with the PPE because of Justin Turner testing positive during the game. It is available on our site, though, as a two-pack.”
FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR and MLS, and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros./DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.