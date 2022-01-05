Four new tenants have taken up space at One Santa Fe, Berkshire Residential Investments’ Downtown Los Angeles mixed-use destination with 438 apartments and 81,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
Men’s grooming brand Smartbeard opened in early 2021, with Japanese restaurant Kombu Sushi, marketing agency Milly Rock and fitness brand LAgree213 joining the collection of retail tenants by the end of the year, according to Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties Ltd.
Kennedy Wilson Brokerage’s Justin Weiss and Lee Shapiro represented Berkshire in the long-term lease transactions, which total approximately 8,000 square feet.
Built in 2015 as one of the first ground-up mixed-use developments in the Arts District, One Santa Fe is located at 300 South Santa Fe Avenue.
“The Kennedy Wilson Brokerage team has been instrumental in executing our vision for One Santa Fe’s ground floor retail,” said Brendon Sullivan, senior vice president, Portfolio Management of Berkshire. “In addition to bringing exciting new tenants to the project, Justin and Lee have provided valuable advisory services that helped us keep strong tenants through the pandemic.”
One Santa Fe is the first brick-and-mortar location for SmartBeard, a growing online brand specializing in beard grooming products. It’s also the second location for Kombu Sushi, a Japanese restaurant in Silver Lake, while global marketing and social media company Milly Rock expanded its Los Angeles presence in a 3,000-square-foot office space. Additionally, One Santa Fe is the second Downtown location for Los Angeles-based Lagree Fitness.
“One Santa Fe kicked off the Arts District boom,” said Justin Weiss, senior vice president at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage. “It was the proof of concept that showed investors, developers and tenants that people wanted to live, work and play in this part of DTLA. These four new tenants are evidence that One Santa Fe’s appeal is still strong.”
The widely recognized project, designed by Michael Maltzan, reflects LA’s love for art and creation, drawing inspiration from the surrounding Arts District in its open spaces, commercial tenancy and on-site murals, which include pieces by Sei Shimura (aka SEY x YES), WRDSMITH, Peter Greco, Alivacious and James Goldcrown.
Berkshire’s 2022 property revitalization plans include paseo improvement and additional seating; Wi-Fi throughout the property, including outdoor spaces; updated signage and wayfinding; power/USB connections; improved lighting and more.
“One Santa Fe has a vibrant and welcoming identity thanks to visionary ownership,” said Lee Shapiro, director of retail and executive vice president of Kennedy Wilson Brokerage. “Tenants want to be here, and for that reason we received multiple competitive bids on these four spaces.”
The Kennedy Wilson Brokerage team has two more deals in motion at One Santa Fe and anticipates that the project’s commercial space will soon be fully leased.