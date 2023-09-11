Between pasta artisan Leah Ferrazanni’s latest turns at Semolina Pasta and the recent opening of Uovo in Pasadena, there seems to be a modest wave of new activity in the local “pasta space.”
Most recently, on a quiet stretch of Ninth Street between Hill and Spring, the cozy, calm and casually elegant Mona Pasta Bar opened on Aug. 4, with an attractive menu of handmade pasta dishes and a tightly curated list of organic wines.
Mona Pasta Bar is the brainchild of Devin Carlson, who also engineered the now-shuttered Ninth Street Ramen in the same location.
A longtime DTLA resident, Carlson also maintains an active design studio, Suplex. The interior decor of the snug dining room at Mona Pasta Bar reflects a subtle ode to the 1980s stylistic sensibility of the Milan-based design studio, Memphis. It’s one indication of the mindful attention that Carlson has invested in crafting the dining experience at Mona Pasta Bar.
Carlson’s career path to serial restaurateur began with his interest in design. He grew up in nearby Alta Loma and studied advertising and communications at Cal State Fullerton.
At college, he began dabbling in fashion design.
“I got into clothing. I started doing one-of-a-kind pieces and selling things,” Carlson recalled. “A friend of mine and I started a clothing company, when I was in college and did a trade show in Vegas and it just took off. We did that for about eight or nine years, and I parted ways, and I started a brand called Chapter and that was the last clothing line that I did.”
Like so many visionary projects, the first restaurant launch was inspired by a trip to the counter-cultural festival Burning Man.
“My long-time friend Shawn Bermudez, he is a restaurateur out in Houston. He and I went to Burning Man and I was in the mindset to just conquer the world,” he said.
“‘Let’s do something. Why don’t we do a restaurant?’ Downtown, there (were) not many places to have lunch down here. I had lived down here a long time, that’s how the idea got started.”
Carlson had been traveling to Japan regularly for his design business, which informed his culinary tastes.
“At the time, I was going out to Japan a lot for fashion and I was into ramen, so I thought that would be a natural thing to do if I was going to get into that world. One of our partners, Masa Wada, who was helping us with all of our Japanese business, came on board,” he explained.
Ninth Street Ramen opened in February 2020, roughly a month before the COVID-19 lockdown. Nonetheless, the venue stayed open throughout the tortuous series of local regulatory turns and was only shuttered a year ago in August, to make way for Carlson’s next move: pasta.
Why the pivot? “The culture around ramen is very ‘sit down, eat, leave.’ I think I was always trying to get back to the feel of a place to just come in and hang out. Italian food feels like (you can) come with your friends, have some good conversation, have some wine, have some good food. I love that idea,” Carlson said.
“I took a trip to Sardinia. My best friend growing up had a lot of experience in that world and he helped me develop the menu. He had worked in some pretty high-end Italian kitchens, so I knew it was a possibility. It seemed like a good fit. The neighborhood needed it.”
He’s citing the local closure of Terroni and the displacement of Colori Kitchen. Carlson has lived just around the corner from the restaurant for over 12 years, so his sense of the neighborhood’s needs should be fairly reliable.
The menu at Mona Pasta Bar is executed by chef Freylin Morales Salazar, a veteran of successful tours at L&E Oyster Bar, All Time and Cafe Stella. The menu’s offerings are divided into small and large plates, salads and pasta.
Highlights in the first two sections include: baby artichokes with parmesan, mint and lemon ($16); pesce crudo, consisting of fresh hamachi cured in citrus and dressed with kosho beet vinaigrette ($22); meatballs with stracciatella, escarole and marinara sauce ($19); and a giardiniera salad with pickled vegetables, salami and provolone ($18).
The two large plates are a whole branzino with caramelized fennel ($37) and a veal chop Milanese served with a chicory salad ($62).
But this is a pasta bar after all. There are five authentically rendered preparations for consideration: a classic bolognese with pappardelle ($26); a Roman cacio pepe with bucatini ($23); lumache alla vodka ($22); casarecce with lamb sausage and rapini ($27); and spaghetti alla vongole, with clams, garlic and aleppo pepper ($28).
There is a tidy and mindful list of organic wines as well.
“My friend, Shaun Cole, put our initial program together. I’m handling it at the moment,” Carlson noted.
Good choices available by the glass or bottle include a 2021 Il Vinco “Forestico” ($16/ $60); and a 2020 Frank Cornelissen “Pistelmutta” ($15/ $58).
Carlson’s own menu favorites? “Personally, I am always eating the bolognese or casarecce, or the giardiniera salad or the crudo with some bread. I get the branzino quite often. I eat there probably four times a week. Those are probably my top selections,” he revealed.
From clothing and interior design to hospitality, Carlson has manifested a fresh culmination of his creative focus on Ninth Street with Mona Pasta Bar. The longtime Downtown resident reflected on the success of the new launch, “So far I’m very, very thankful for the response we’ve gotten. Hopefully we serve good food and we’ve built a place that is comfortable and nice. I figured it would grow and grow. The response has been more than what I could have hoped for, so I’m really thankful for that.”
Mona Pasta Bar
111 W. Ninth Street, Los Angeles
213-814-0094