Green Dot Public Schools California marks its 20th anniversary this year with student academic growth soaring in its Los Angeles schools.
These gains are among socioeconomically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, English learners, African American and Latino students.
Seven of the network’s 19 schools are up for renewal before the Los Angeles Unified School District Board in November and December.
These include Ánimo Ellen Ochoa Charter MS in Boyle Heights, Ánimo Legacy Charter MS in West Athens, Ánimo Florence Firestone Charter MS in South Los Angeles, Ánimo Jackie Robinson Charter High School in Downtown Los Angeles, Ánimo James B. Taylor Charter Middle School in Watts, Ánimo Ralph Bunche Charter High School near Downtown Los Angeles, and Ánimo Watts College Prep Academy in Watts.
Green Dot middle school students are growing more than 77% of their peers in ELA and over 79% in math, according to CORE Districts, a nonprofit organization that provides student academic growth analytics based on Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium data. In addition, students at Green Dot high schools are growing more than 74% of their peers in ELA and over 85% of their peers in math. These growth scores are significantly higher than those of LAUSD’s middle schools and high schools.
One school in particular, Ánimo Legacy Charter Middle School, has outperformed local area residential schools on the state’s SBAC test for the past three years. Students at Ánimo Legacy are growing more than 75% of their peers in ELA and over 95% of their peers in math compared to the residential school median student growth percentiles (SGP) of 61% for ELA and 33% for math. This has earned Ánimo Legacy the CORE Districts SGP High Impact Award for continuous student academic gains. Once known as Henry Clay Middle School and one of the lowest performing schools in the state, Ánimo Legacy’s academic performance now exceeds the academic performance of every nearby school across all student groups.
“Ánimo technically means encouragement in Spanish,” said Annette Gonzalez, Green Dot Public Schools California chief academic officer.
“Our schools carry this word in their name because to us, it represents a spirit of tenacity and the ability to stand strong in the face of adversity. At Green Dot, we focus on growing student proficiency quickly to put all students on the path to college.”
These successes weren’t easy to come by. Green Dot is known for taking on some of the lowest performing schools in urban areas and turning them around. Founded in 1999 as a response to parent demand for more high-quality options in their neighborhoods, Green Dot went from a ninth-grade class serving 140 students, to 19 schools serving more than 11,000 youth in middle and high school.
The global health pandemic has brought on new challenges for the charter school operator, as it has for many school communities, but it’s met these with resilience and support for students, their families, and staff. In the wake of COVID, Green Dot has provided:
• a Chromebook for every student
• 2,000 hotspots
• daily live lessons
• 100 additional minutes of daily instruction (more than is required by the state)
• over 1 million meals
• daily advisory classes that carve time out for socioemotional and technology support
• counseling and mental health services
• academic outreach
“Green Dot’s schools are needed now more than ever,” said Dr. Cristina de Jesus, CEO and president of Green Dot Public Schools California. “While the last eight months have been incredibly challenging, we have maintained an unwavering focus on supporting the students and families we have the privilege to serve. We’ll get through this crisis and, in the meantime, will continue to focus on our mission to transform public education for all students so that they’re prepared for college, leadership and life.”