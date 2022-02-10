HelloFresh and the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators, New York Islanders and Los Angeles Kings have partnered to become the first meal kit partner of each team.
Through these NHL team partnerships, HelloFresh will tap into new audiences using digital marketing and in-arena signage and experiences, all designed to help fans step up their game in the kitchen.
The partnerships will also provide Predators, Islanders and LA Kings’ fans with the chance to win branded gear through sweepstakes and in-arena contests along with exclusive deals on HelloFresh meal kits, including $110 off and free shipping. To take advantage of the teams’ offers, local fans can visit hellofresh.com and use the codes PREDS, ISLANDERS and LAKINGS.
“Hockey fans are some of the most passionate, loyal fans in the world who love what their team and city stand for,” said Jens Reich, managing director and chief marketing officer with HelloFresh US.
Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships, is looking forward to the partnership.
“We’re excited to welcome HelloFresh to the LA Kings and our family of partners,” he said.
“Their focus on sustainability as well as their commitment to delivering healthy and delicious meals directly to people’s homes mirrors our desire to bring our fans nothing short of the very best experiences. We look forward to expanding their reach across Los Angeles and bringing our fans even more value as a result of this new partnership.”
HelloFresh provides home cooks with everything needed for a successful and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh ingredients and recipes.
With more than 50 weekly options available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options and chef-curated additions, such as grocery essentials, quick meal solutions, desserts and sides.
