Shortly after E1011 Labs launched on February 1, the hemp startup company was forced to close due to California’s stay-at-home order.
Just over a month and a half into operations, the company was left with an inventory of 10,000 surgical masks normally required due to stringent quality-control procedures for manufacturing.
So, seeing as it had no use for them, E1011 Labs decided to donate the masks.
“What better to do with them than to donate them?” Operations Manager Mackenzie Whalen said. “We didn’t want to be hoarding them, especially in times like these.”
Though Whalen said the March 19 stay-at-home order deemed its “cannabis counterparts” to be “essential,” she said E1011 Labs’ business model didn’t fit the bill—it specializes in hemp-derived CBD.
“We kind of categorize ourselves as a tech company in the CBD space because of our high-tech device that is paired with CBD,” she explained.
The masks will now be used to support those business that have been deemed “essential.” Specifically, they’re targeted at delivery personnel who are on the front lines, ensuring the community’s accessibility to goods.
“I realized that a lot of essential employees who were still currently working weren’t being provided basic masks by their employers,” Whalen said. “When you walk into a restaurant or post office or any essential business that is still open, they unfortunately weren’t donning masks quite yet.”
E1011 Labs is allowing its customers to determine where the masks go. With every purchase, customers may nominate an “essential” business, and E1011 will donate to it 50 masks in their name.
“We have surgical masks that we are donating to hospitals, clinics and to anybody in the health industry,” Whalen explained. “We also have fabric masks that we’re donating to restaurants, groceries, banks and nonprofits.”
Whalen said many other businesses now rely on these masks, which E1011 Labs is normally required to use during the CBD production process. E1011 Labs staff uses fabric masks during the packing process.
“We saw people from these really big companies requesting these masks because they were unable to get them anywhere else,” Whalen said. “That’s why we donate to all essential places.”
Companies that have already received masks include The Southern California Resources for Independent Living, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities; Sherman Oaks Hospital; Long Island Hospital; Union Bank; Chase Bank and area chiropractors.
“We were also able to visit a bunch of dispensaries, where we dropped off masks,” Whalen added.
The mission of E1011 Labs, as described by Whalen, is to make people feel “sublime.”
“In light of recent events, the way to make people feel sublime is to help the community, as opposed to just sell our product,” Whalen explained.
While E1011 Labs is still able to sell its products, they’re on backorder due to the production halt.
“(The transition) has definitely been hectic since we’ve received a ton of requests,” Whalen said. “We weren’t expecting that many requests, so it’s kind of been a logistical roller coaster trying to fulfill everyone’s request, but so far we’ve been doing OK.”