Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a high-performing hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD, pneumonia and stroke.
This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
The annual procedures and conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“We’re honored to be recognized as a hospital that is high performing in four diverse specialties,” said Alina Moran, CHMC hospital president.
“These rankings amplify the California Hospital team’s expertise and commitment to continuously improve the quality and safety of the care we provide.”
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any high performing rating. … Hospitals that are high performing have excelled in providing high-quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”
For more information on the U.S. News Best Hospitals, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.