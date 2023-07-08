Brown & Riding Insurance Services Inc. signed a 10-year, 13,043-square-foot office lease at U.S. Bank Tower.
The firm will move in early 2024 from its previous office at 777 S. Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles to occupy part of the 20th floor.
The deal marks the first lease signing at U.S. Bank Tower following the completion of Silverstein’s two-year, $60 million capital improvement program to transform the famous tower into the premier workplace in Downtown LA.
The upgrades are part of Silverstein Properties’ larger efforts to transform the surrounding district into a vibrant cultural center for the downtown Los Angeles community — including Settecento, the new 4,000-square-foot restaurant coming to Maguire Gardens, which opens this fall.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brown & Riding and their LA-based team to the revitalized U.S. Bank Tower,” said Harlan Strader III, Silverstein Properties’ vice president of leasing.
“We embarked on the renovations with the goal of positioning U.S. Bank Tower as the workplace of choice for LA’s leading companies. Now we look forward to providing world-class companies with an unrivaled design and hospitality experience within a thriving commercial and cultural district.”
At 1,018 feet, U.S. Bank Tower stands at the center of a growing Downtown LA revival. Silverstein Properties’ $60 million renovation transformed over 35,000 square feet of common spaces, including a redesigned main entrance and lobby, new contactless elevators and elevator lobbies, a new day-to-night juice and cocktail bar, a grab-and-go market, seating and collaboration areas.
The Vista, a new resort-inspired amenity destination on the 54th floor featuring panoramic views of LA, offers food and beverage options along with event, meeting, presentation and lounge spaces.
“In our search for a new Los Angeles office space, we’ve prioritized finding an environment that will continue to support our growth and innovation,” said Chris Brown, chairman of Brown & Riding Insurance Services Inc. and local resident.
“The state-of-the-art amenities at U.S. Bank Tower provide the facilities and atmosphere we’ve been seeking and will create an elevated experience for our employees and clients. We are confident the new space is the right fit for our team to deliver the results for our partners that reflect our commitment to exceed their expectations.”
Strader as well as Jaclyn Ward, James Malone and Sarah Hancock of JLL represented the landlord in the deal. David Kluth and Aliya Coher of Newmark represented Brown & Riding.
The U.S. Bank Tower is LEED Gold-certified. Notable tenants include McKinsey, Walter P. Moore, Lincoln International, Rothschild & Co and Morgan & Morgan.
Silverstein Properties acquired U.S. Bank Tower in September 2020, and began the series of capital improvements in May 2021. The company partnered with international design firm Jeffrey Beers and architecture firm A + I to design key elements of the building.