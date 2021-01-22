Jay Gordon brings something so many other business owners have forgotten — fun. As one of the founders of the famous Boston-based streetwear fashion company Bodega, his M.O. since day one was to make the customer experience enjoyable, from walking into the store to personalizing service and offering special products.
“The retail took off really quickly,” Gordon said about Bodega’s beginnings. “I know a lot of people burn out on retail, but I really enjoy it. If you have good and cool products and by nature of the store the customers you get are great, it’s just a fun place to be. There’s nothing really not to enjoy.”
That attitude was fostered in the underground, “if you know you know” setup of the original Boston location. Founded in 2006, the first store was nestled into the back of a “grimy,” properly functioning convenience store without any kind of exterior indication that Bodega was even there.
Customers had to discover the tucked-away, fashion-forward streetwear haven by word of mouth. Gordon, alongside his founding partners Oliver Mak and Dan Natola, planned for exactly that, hoping to curate an intimate and genuinely special in-store experience.
“Everyone from the beginning wanted to make everyone’s experience a good experience,” Gordon said. “It’s so much fun when you walk in. That sense of surprise and kid-like joy is hard to get from people. But we do it. When you see that look on someone’s face, you want the extremes. Once you see people’s reactions when you see something truly unexpected, you’re completely hooked. It’s just so much fun. It was sort of part of our identity at that point. People who were stoic, angry people were laughing like schoolkids.”
Working for years out of the back of the Boston bodega, Gordon’s unique store became a nationally renowned curator. Gordon and the Bodega creative team could be extraordinarily picky about what kinds of brands and products they wanted to carry, only selecting their personal favorite sneakers and streetwear from largely independent companies.
“We’re naturally very picky,” Gordon said. “Companies have offered me crazy money to get their product in the store, and we’ve never taken it. We’ve never had to, and it’s been very nice. We’re lucky enough to have a good stable of companies that are very fun to work with. Working with designers when you speak the same language is a lot of fun. We take pride in not just putting different colors on a shoe and selling it. We want to tell a story.”
As its success rapidly snowballed, original collaborations with high-profile brands followed — from Nike to New Balance — and propelled Bodega further into the national consciousness. Its burgeoning popularity inspired the Bodega team to go bicoastal, opening up its larger, and public-facing, location at ROW DTLA in 2018. Since then, Gordon has watched Bodega explode.
“We built a team in LA. To have people who understand the vibe of when you walked in the store, what it felt like, we were very lucky in that they get it. It’s very welcoming and open,” Gordon said. “You hear a lot of negatives about LA. I’ve seen almost none. Even the traffic feels to me like the Greenland/Iceland thing. It’s not that bad. I think the traffic is at least civilized. In Boston everyone is screaming and yelling and angry.”
Helping lead the expansion effort, Gordon worked to ensure the move to a more visible and accessible storefront wouldn’t cheapen the brand’s identity. In his mind, maintaining Bodega’s unique vibe of staying hidden but welcoming was essential to its long-term success. In fact, one of Bodega’s first trademarks, “Hidden in Plain Sight,” captures that exact attitude, designed early on by Mak. And being in Los Angeles allowed the Bodega team to make exciting new connections.
“The weekend we opened the store, the NBA All-Star Game was in LA,” Gordon said. “We had rushed to get open by that point. And the amount of amazing people that came through that first weekend. In LA, the random interactions you have are great. They’re less guarded and more open than in Boston.”
But as they got their footing on the other side of the country, they remained true to their roots, which also meant not buying into the largely inaccessible luxury of LA high fashion. Again, highlighting his concern with customer experience, Gordon recognized the significance of purchases made at Bodega.
“We mix high fashion and whatever used to be called ‘streetwear.’ We have things for everybody’s price point,” Gordon said. “When we started in the early 2000s, our customer was the guy in his first job who could afford the stuff he couldn’t afford as a kid. You can give someone what you pined after when they were a kid. I would rather see someone in inexpensive stuff if that’s the right stuff for them.”
So even as traditional retail struggles to survive the long months of lockdown and isolation, Bodega’s unique position allows it to carve it niche against the swelling tide of online shopping. Though boosted by a successful website, Gordon hopes to soon regain the candidness of working with his team in-person. But as he looks ahead to reaffirming Bodega’s commitment to fun, personalized physical experiences, 2021 brings new lessons about the globalizing economy and culture and offers glimmers of hope to struggling stores.
“Until COVID, the store has been wildly successful and supported,” Gordon said, looking forward. “But, we’ve taken to LA pretty well. The kind of people you meet there are creative, interesting people from all around the world. We can play more with fashion that we wouldn’t be able to if we were just in Boston. Fashion is no longer very geo-driven.”