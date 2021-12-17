Jonathan Lopez of Downtown LA has joined the ULI/REAP Virtual Academy, a nationwide initiative in diversity and inclusion in commercial real estate, as a fellow and an Eric S. Yarbro Scholarship recipient.
Scholarships are granted to a highly select group of candidates who demonstrate outstanding promise and ability.
Lopez is an aspiring commercial real estate specialist and analyst. He interned at various sites throughout California, including Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties, Long Beach and Culver City and remotely in Washington, D.C.
He interned at Skanska in commercial development where he identified and analyzed multifamily pathways. Lopez shared his observations via a white paper and underwrote a mock potential acquisition proposal for a mixed-use project.
As a corporate development intern for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), he managed its relationship with various corporate donors for a fundraiser and informed them of recent legislation and policy issues for which the organization was advocating.
Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California Riverside.
Joining ULI/REAP, he hoped to gain more exposure to various roles in development and its neighboring fields.
“The program has already met many of the expectations that I had by getting to attend webinars with brokers, developers and professionals with roles involving sustainability,” Lopez said.
“Getting to learn about retail, studio and multifamily development has been insightful in learning about the various career opportunities available.”
The ULI/REAP Virtual Academy in commercial real estate launched its third nationwide program since its inauguration in the fall of 2020 with a kickoff event on Oct. 18 attended by 105 fellows from the United States and Canada.
The ULI/REAP Virtual Academy is a landmark partnership between Project REAP (Real Estate Associate Program) and the Urban Land Institute.
Classes are live and on-demand and run for eight weeks through Dec. 16.
REAP Chair G. Lamont Blackstone noted REAP was formed to overcome “the past embargoes on involvement of minorities in real estate.”
Cindy Chance, executive vice president of the ULI, applauded REAP’s “powerful network” and reiterated the ULI’s commitment to “shaping the future of the built environment” and “building better communities.”
ULI/REAP Academy speakers and instructors include representatives from major national firms including Starbucks, JLL, PGIM (the investment management arm of Prudential) and Walker & Dunlop. Several are REAP alumni.
As a result of donations from Robert Freedman, Real Estate Board of NY, the Adolph & Ruth Schnurmacher Foundation and multiple sources, Project REAP created the Eric S. Yarbro scholarship fund.
That funding pool has supported REAP fellows and alums in their pursuit of educational opportunities to advance their commercial real estate careers.
The Eric S. Yarbro Memorial Scholarship Fund is awarded to Project REAP candidates and alums in honor of the life and legacy of Eric Yarbro, a member of REAP’s board of directors.
As a successful commercial real estate broker at two major international real estate services firms, Yarbro served corporate clients in the office and retail real estate sectors.
Scholarships are awarded to fellows in the ULI/REAP Academy and alumni to assist them with educational offerings for their professional development. The awards go to qualified academy candidates including graduating seniors, college graduates with a demonstrated interest in commercial real estate and those dedicated to making an impact in the industry.