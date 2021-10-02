Gorilla Rx Wellness is a cannabis-lover’s dream with bright, color-coordinated hues of orange, yellow, green and blue that stimulate the eyes.
Staff calls it an “adult candy shop,” which speaks to the bright atmosphere and open floorplan.
Gorilla Rx Wellness owner Kika Keith said she attributes the store’s personality to its community feel.
“I opened Gorilla Rx with the community,” she said about the store that opened its doors in February.
“I call this, ‘the building that the people built,’ because the community contributed to making sure this place opened. That’s the joy and elation you feel when you come in here.”
While shopping and viewing the wide variety of cannabis products, it isn’t uncommon to speak with a someone who lives in the Leimert community or one of Keith’s family members, who staff the store.
“I didn’t have to do any recruiting for my employees, they all come from the community,” she said. “All of my family has gone through my businesses with me. Some of them are now part of the top management team.”
Gorilla Rx is the first Black woman-owned dispensary in Los Angeles and it has grown substantially. The dispensary went viral on social media, leading to customers from Leimert and beyond.
Keith has three daughters, who inspired her entrepreneurial spirit and motivated her to become a role model. She hopes Gorilla Rx continues to manufacture brand products. Going forward, she hopes to offer delivery.
‘Long, hard road’
The road to Gorilla Rx was a “long, hard road.” Keith’s business is a part of the city of Los Angeles’ Social Equity Program that serves as a way, “to promote equitable ownership and employment opportunities in the cannabis industry in order to decrease disparities in life outcomes for marginalized communities, and to address the disproportionate impacts of the war on drugs in those communities,” according to the Department of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) website.
The DCR was created to administer cannabis-related business licensing and regulation after the passing of Measure M in 2017, which gave authority to LA City Council and the mayor to regulate cannabis activity in Los Angeles County. DCR also oversees and implements the Social Equity Program.
In 2019, the DCR announced that a first-round of social equity applicants would be able to receive priority processing for 100 commercial cannabis licenses on a first-come, first-serve basis. The DCR, city of Los Angeles and Cat Packer, executive director of the DCR, were criticized about the social equity application process.
The slow rollout of processing social equity applications left many in a financially compromising situation, as they tried to maintain rent on properties required to qualify for a license. Criteria of being a social equity applicant are having a cannabis-related California conviction or arrest, being low-income, as defined by the DCR, and living in a disproportionately impacted area during the war on drugs.
Keith felt the shortcomings of the Social Equity Program. She saw flaws in the program from the beginning and advocated for herself and other social equity entrepreneurs.
“This was a historic moment,” she said. “There was no other time, from the time of slavery, that we were able to be a part of an industry. I would be damned if I would be a part of sitting back and watching it happen.”
Community and social equity applicant advocacy, organizing and activism became a part of Keith’s motivation. From that, Keith joined other social equity applicants in starting a grassroots organization called Life Development Group (LDG) and Social Equity Owner and Worker Association (SEOWA), a union comprised and organized by social equity applicants.
“As I was learning the regulations, (regarding the Social Equity Program), we would create notes, roundtables and workshops in the community and share this information,” she said. “We were helping people get verified (for the Social Equity Program) in this very building, when all of the walls were white. I had to pay $12,000 in rent in an empty building and we decided to make this our classroom.”
Keith initially entered the cannabis industry to provide for her children and family and create a community reinvestment plan by creating jobs and sales from Gorilla Rx. But, she said, that if she showed fight and conviction in helping other social equity applicants get their licenses, then maybe they would do the same for others.
“That’s when you start talking about cooperative economics and that’s real justice,” she said.
“That’s where this cannabis industry should be so effective on repairing the damage (from the war of drugs). I’ve spent 90% of my hours fighting for this, not just my business, but to make sure that there are droves of us that cross the finish line along with me.”
A training center for social equity applicants is being built next door to the Gorilla Rx dispensary as a part of the Life Development Group. The objective is to help educate social equity applicants on policies and navigating the Social Equity Program.
Keith is the first social equity applicant to open her commercial cannabis business from a settlement reached by SEOWA and the city of LA. A condition of the settlement allowed for an extra 100 social equity applicants, on top of the initial 100 applicants, the ability to obtain a commercial cannabis license, effectively allowing to open their doors for business.
“I pushed so hard to be the first (from the settlement),” she said. “Not to have accolades of being the first, but I did it so that I could be modeled for other social equity applicants that are facing predatory investments or deals.”
Keith hopes to inspire other social equity applicants and those pursuing entrepreneurial ventures who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs to seek “legacy.”
“Legacy isn’t in (Gorilla Rx’s) doors; legacy is in the brand and all of the things that I can create,” Keith said. “Other stores, other products, that is where you have generational wealth. It is not to open your dispensary doors and take these deals from investors and multistate operators who want to build their brand and their equity.”
Keith said being the first Black woman to own a cannabis dispensary is important.
“Inclusivity is imperative in this compliant industry because that’s what the cannabis industry was,” she said.
“Cannabis was an inclusive commodity and a market built off Black and brown trade then it became demonized by the American government. Then suddenly, the government locked up all of the people who were bringing the joy and healing into the market and they destroyed communities and families because of it. Then, it became and industry.”
A draft Senate bill titled, Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, was introduced in July by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sens. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden to remove federal penalties on cannabis, expunge prior federal cannabis convictions, give authority to states to decide if and how to legalize cannabis, etc.
The 163-page draft bill is still in its early days, however, Keith referenced the bill and the war on drugs, saying people of color, especially Black residents of disproportionately affected ZIP codes, should see some justice and reparations.
“We all know the history and the damage that the (war on drugs) has caused, which was deliberately inflicted by the government,” she said.
As the government is trying to legalize cannabis and collect the taxes, they have an obligation to social justice and investing the money back to repairing the affected communities and their infrastructure, like schools, streets, internet access and public transit… Equally, we have to close the economic wealth gap, which comes from the hiring opportunities and licensing opportunities (apart of legalizing cannabis).”
Keith hopes that with Gorilla Rx’s growth, customers and residents of LA will become more familiar with stories like hers and other social equity entrepreneurs who are advocating for more than legalization of cannabis.
“This has been our fight. (Customers and residents of LA) are learning our stories and they will become our grassroots lobbyists,” Keith said.
“Once the city starts to rally behind us, that’s when you will see inclusivity in the cannabis industry thrive.”