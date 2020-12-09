Small touches can make the mundane transform into the spectacular. This is true whether it is a pair of shoes finishing off an outfit or a card topping a gift.
Nalini Arora is an expert in both of those final touches.
Arora is a Los Angeles-based shoe designer who works with such brands as Monique Lhullier and Cupcakes and Cashmere. It’s a job that usually has her on the go, making multiple trips to China, New York and Europe every year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, such travel is on hold and had given her time to do something she’s wanted to do for a long time—create a line of paper good items based on her shoe art and illustrations.
The project has been in the works for nearly a decade. In 2009, she started making hand-designed card featuring shoes. Wanting to give her clients something more than an email thank-you note with holiday wishes, she created a holiday card using markers and color pencils. Her clients loved the cards, and many have told her over the years that they saved each one as a collectible.
This year, she’s offering her cards and wrapping paper to the public. It is an outlet Arora says is creative.
“When you’re a shoe designer working for brands, there are restrictions and parameters to work under,” Arora says. “The ultimate goal is to sell, and I understand that concept and the necessity for that.
“But I sometimes feel creatively stifled, so I would work on illustrations in my off time. When I’m doing my card illustrations, I am just doing more whimsical, fantasy-filled shoes that doesn’t feed into the commercial aspect of shoes that need to sell on the retail level.”
The line includes six cards and two wrapping paper designs. The cards include clever sayings such as “Not just eggnog is spiked,” “Let it shoe. Let it shoe. Let it shoe” and “Bring your holiday shoe game.” The pictures are whimsical with high heels decorated in Christmas colors, bows and paired with fanciful stockings. The cards are blank inside and are $5 a piece. One design is available five for $20.
The two wrapping paper designs copies the images from two of the cards. They are 19 by 25 inches and sell for $6 a sheet. There is also a mix and match wrapping paper package for $15.
The illustrations were something Arora’s been doing year-round and posting on her blog, LAShoegirl. She was encouraged through her site to sell her art. She says she didn’t want to just sell her drawings as pieces of individual art—she wanted them to be practical. Personalized cards are something that has always had meaning to her—and she has a collection of ones she received from childhood forward.
While Arora plans to extend her line to year-round offerings, the holidays hold special meaning for her.
“My father loved the holidays and presents and giving us things and surprising us,” Arora said. “For me, it was just taking that holiday spirit and incorporating that into my cards.”
For her shoes, she is often inspired by travel and walking around Downtown LA. Her holiday cards draw from Christmas ornaments, garland, snow, Santa and lights. Cards, she says, can be a lot like shoes.
“Shoes are the final statement piece for an outfit,” Arora says. “For some people, it might be a handbag or belt or other accessory. For me, personally, always makes the outfit is the shoe. For whatever reason, it makes people feel good or excited to put the final piece of their outfit together.”
Likewise, she writes in her blog, “Cards are like the finishing touch to a gift just as shoes are to an outfit.”
With this first collection, she says she worked with marker and color pencil as she has in the past, but with a tiny bit of digital touches to add vibrancy. She plans in her next collection, which may be birthday and anniversary cards, to experiment with other art materials.
Arora was first turned on to shoes when she was selling them for commission at Nine West.
“I fell in love with women being in love with shoes and the excitement they felt trying it on,” Arora says.
Later she learned about shoe designers’ excitement because they get to travel the world, visiting factories. She spent several years in Barcelona and, when COVID-19 isn’t a thing, she continues to travel.
As a freelance shoe designer, she likes to work with brands that have purpose like sustainability.
Now she is combining her two careers—that of a shoe designer and a fashion illustrator—and stresses the new one exists because of the previous one.
“These cards I created are inspired from my career as a footwear designer,” Arora says. “I mix my experience in footwear and my love for fashion illustration together and I found a way to marry my personality into it. There is a little bit of humor and playfulness, an edge and sassiness to it.”
And she never forgets about the excitement and love she saw in women for their shoes from her days of selling them.
“It just makes me feel happy inside and makes me want to be more creative to find new ways to inspire and give humor to people who want to buy my paper goods.”
Arora’s line can be found at naliniarora.com/shop