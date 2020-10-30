Founded in 1880, the Los Angeles Athletic Club (LAAC) was the first private membership club in the city. The historic club is one of the top athletic facilities in LA and remains devoted to the lifelong pursuit of a healthy mind and body. In addition to state-of-the-art athletic and spa facilities, LAAC offers award-winning bars and restaurants, a boutique hotel, unique venue areas for events, and private workspaces for members.
Recently, the LAAC launched a series of activations and programming to celebrate the club’s 140th anniversary. The festivities, which span 140 days and conclude on January 26, include everything from club games and athletic events to live rooftop DJ performances and guest chefs.
“Pre-COVID, we had planned to host a special weekend celebration with a variety of programs and activities,” said Cory Hathaway, assistant general manager of LAAC. “Instead of doing it over one weekend now, we’ll be celebrating over the course of 140 days. We’re announcing upcoming activations one to two weeks in advance, and many will be listed under the news section of our website.”
Some of the activations are bundled with hotel stays, including a staycation package that LAAC is offering with its sister club, the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey. The two-day experience will include a rooftop dinner at LAAC during one of the music activations, followed by a day filled with outdoor activities in Marina Del Rey and dinner at the California Yacht Club.
“We’ll be documenting our anniversary celebrations using #LAAC140 on social media, which people can follow along with,” Hathaway said. “We’re hoping that, at the end of 140 days, we’ll be able to host a party, but we will have to reassess when that time comes.”
To kick off the 140-day celebration, LAAC held a ribbon cutting to officially launch the new rooftop beach bar at Hercules Beach—one of the club’s new outdoor spaces that opened in August. LAAC transformed the top two floors of its eight-story parking garage into an open-air space inspired by the famous muscle beach gyms of West LA. Hercules Beach is a 20,000-square-foot space where members can work out using available fitness equipment, participate in group exercise classes, and enjoy food and beverages at the beach bar, which includes a DJ and sound stage.
The other outdoor space is Studio Luna, a 6,000-square-foot studio space located on the rooftop of the 12-story clubhouse. There, members can enjoy stunning views of the DTLA skyline while participating in various mind-body classes such as yoga, mat Pilates and meditation.
Hercules Beach and Studio Luna reflect LAAC’s symbolism with Roman gods. Mercury, the Roman god of speed, is included in the club’s logo and has been a prominent figure throughout its history. The outdoor spaces are also a nod to three of the club’s earliest presidents, whose passion for amateur sports inspired the modern LAAC.
“Our guests have been loving the new outdoor spaces,” Hathaway said. “Everything is by reservation, and we have a long list of health and safety guidelines that we follow based on what the county issues. Masks are required, equipment is spread out, there are gaps throughout the day when we close for thorough cleaning, booking windows have limits, and we have a maximum size for group classes to ensure enough space between guests.”
While indoor workout facilities are closed at LAAC, guests are eagerly anticipating the reopening of the swimming pool and basketball court, which are among the nicest amenities in all of Los Angeles. During the statewide business closures, LAAC also renovated several areas of the club, including the first-floor lobby.
“LAAC features a cool blend of historic and classic elements that contrast with modern touches to create a really dynamic design,” Hathaway said. “The entire clubhouse is almost completely renovated. We’ve also had a lot of new members join in the past few months, as many new people are moving to the DTLA area. We have a very diverse and entrepreneurial group of members ranging from athletes to current and former executives, including those that have been involved in the revitalization of Downtown. A lot of people are looking for a way to connect to DTLA, and LAAC offers the perfect opportunity for that.”