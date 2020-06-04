Marco’s Pizza has moved into Downtown LA—but in an untraditional manner.
The pizza chain is delivering food via a third-party platform from a “ghost” or “cloud” kitchen.
“There’s no storefront,” said owner Michael Goetz, who trained in Sherman Oaks. “You don’t see us. The concept is going to be the wave of the future. It’s the epicenter of technology. Ordering from a third-party app makes it more feasible and reasonable for a franchisee, who has costs associated with a storefront.
“It’s just genius. I’m jealous I didn’t come up with it.”
Marco’s is in a large building with multiple kitchens. The order is picked up from the lobby and, Goetz added, “It’s very, very efficient and ingenious.”
Goetz moved to Downtown LA from Lexington, Kentucky, where he became familiar with Marco’s.
“Just like most people, I eat pizza,” he said. “I’ve always explored my options. Marco’s fell in my lap. After soliciting competitors, I liked the way Marco’s does business, and after the way they treated me, it was a no-brainer. I love the taste and the products.”
At Marco’s, he prefers the Pepperoni Magnifico, which is covered with pepperoni, its signature Old World Pepperoni, romesan seasoning, original sauce and three cheeses.
“The Mag is my favorite,” he said. “It has two types of pepperoni. I read that 36% of all pizza orders have pepperoni on them. Pepperoni, in general, is a fan favorite of most of society.”
He said the wings and the pizza bowls are popular as well.
“The pizza bowls have the same ingredients as pizza, just no dough,” Goetz said. “Those who are conscious of that stuff won’t feel guilty—no dough, no guilt.”
After opening on May 4, Marco’s Pizza has surpassed expectations.
“The numbers are great,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate what’s been going on with society, but the delivery business has done really well. Marco’s has done well.”